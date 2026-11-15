San Diego’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for senior folks who like big, complex projects. Here are several high-impact roles where design and storytelling drive the work.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay within posted range + bonus + benefits + equity (exact range not listed)

Lead the full user experience vision for Hivemind, Shield AI’s autonomy platform used in advanced robotics and defense tech. You’ll manage a small team, design AI-native workflows, and turn very complex systems into clear tools for engineers and operators.

Employer: Intuit

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (noted as a regular Intuit role)

Full-time (noted as a regular Intuit role) Salary: $143,000 – $193,500 base (San Diego), plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits

Senior role on Intuit’s Consumer Group design research team, shaping AI-driven tax and financial products used by millions. You’ll run end-to-end qualitative studies, mix in quant, and turn insights into clear stories that guide product strategy.

Employer: Grizzly (independent creative agency)

(independent creative agency) Location: San Diego, CA (onsite/hybrid; within one-hour drive)

(onsite/hybrid; within one-hour drive) Type: Senior, client-facing production role (employment type not explicitly listed)

Senior, client-facing production role (employment type not explicitly listed) Salary: Not listed

Lead complex creative productions for an agency that blends branding, design, and advertising. You’ll own scopes, budgets, and timelines across campaigns, web, branding, and content, acting as the main production lead for both clients and internal teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.