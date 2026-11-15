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⚖️ San Diego Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
San Diego’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators and folks with niche experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Attorney – Insurance Defense (Hybrid/Remote)
- Employer: CyberCoders (Premier insurance defense firm)
- Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid or fully remote, also Orange County/Los Angeles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $200,000+
Associate or senior attorney role handling higher-end insurance defense (premises, commercial auto, products, construction defect, public entity). 1–6+ years’ litigation experience (or more) and CA bar required; 1900 billable target with bonus overage, strong flexibility, and standard benefits.
Litigation Paralegal – Personal Injury
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on litigation paralegal role supporting 100–150+ PI cases from intake through discovery and trial prep. Needs 3+ years’ litigation paralegal experience, strong e-discovery skills (Relativity/Concordance), and comfort with Westlaw/Lexis; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO.
Attorney – Insurance Coverage (Law & Motion, Remote)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national defense firm)
- Location: San Diego, CA (remote role tied to SD office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $180,000
Mid-level Law & Motion Associate role with a national litigation defense firm handling sophisticated civil defense and insurance coverage motions, trial support, and some appellate work. Looking for 2–10 years’ litigation experience, strong writing, and CA bar; performance bonus and full benefits.
Knowledge Management Lawyer – Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Employer: Latham & Watkins
- Location: San Diego, CA (and other offices; hybrid possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $270,000 – $290,000 / year
Non-partner-track style role focused on knowledge management for the global Healthcare & Life Sciences group: tracking regulatory developments, building precedents, training, and thought leadership. Needs JD and ~5+ years’ healthcare/life sciences regulatory experience; offers big-law comp, PTO, 401(k), and robust wellness programs.
Associate Director, Quality Assurance (GLP)
- Employer: Pharmaron
- Location: Carlsbad, CA (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $160,000
Senior GLP quality and compliance leader for a preclinical research site, overseeing QA systems, audits, inspections, and continuous improvement. Requires 10+ years’ GxP industry experience, strong GLP/21 CFR Part 58/OECD knowledge, and prior team leadership; includes comprehensive medical, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and wellness benefits.
Associate Attorney – Labor & Employment (Remote/Hybrid)
- Employer: Jobot (for a national litigation firm)
- Location: San Diego, CA (California practice group, remote/hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $250,000
Litigation role in labor & employment defense, managing ~20 cases with depositions, motions, mediations, and possible trial work. Needs CA bar, 5+ years’ civil defense L&E experience; offers quarterly bonuses, strong medical (including no-copay mental health), PTO, 401(k), and flexible remote/hybrid schedule.
Legal Assistant – Employment Law (Hybrid)
- Employer: Adams & Martin Group (for a growing firm)
- Location: Downtown San Diego, CA (3 days onsite / 2 remote)
- Type: Full-time (direct hire preferred; open to temp-to-hire)
- Salary: $85,000 – $100,000+ DOE
Newly created litigation legal assistant role supporting 4–5 employment law attorneys with heavy state/federal e-filing, docketing, and calendaring. Requires 5+ years’ legal assistant experience, strong CA e-filing and deadline management skills; hybrid schedule and growth in a busy firm.
Litigation Attorney – Commercial (2–4 Years)
- Employer: Finch, Thornton & Baird, LLP
- Location: San Diego (La Jolla–UTC), CA (also options in WA/ID)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $205,000
Associate role at a Chambers-listed, AV-rated firm doing commercial litigation with early responsibility and close mentorship. Looking for 2–4 years’ litigation experience and CA bar; compensation is performance-tied with a comprehensive benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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