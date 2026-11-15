San Diego’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators and folks with niche experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CyberCoders (Premier insurance defense firm)

CyberCoders (Premier insurance defense firm) Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid or fully remote, also Orange County/Los Angeles)

(hybrid or fully remote, also Orange County/Los Angeles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $200,000+

Associate or senior attorney role handling higher-end insurance defense (premises, commercial auto, products, construction defect, public entity). 1–6+ years’ litigation experience (or more) and CA bar required; 1900 billable target with bonus overage, strong flexibility, and standard benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on litigation paralegal role supporting 100–150+ PI cases from intake through discovery and trial prep. Needs 3+ years’ litigation paralegal experience, strong e-discovery skills (Relativity/Concordance), and comfort with Westlaw/Lexis; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national defense firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a national defense firm) Location: San Diego, CA (remote role tied to SD office)

(remote role tied to SD office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $180,000

Mid-level Law & Motion Associate role with a national litigation defense firm handling sophisticated civil defense and insurance coverage motions, trial support, and some appellate work. Looking for 2–10 years’ litigation experience, strong writing, and CA bar; performance bonus and full benefits.

Employer: Latham & Watkins

Location: San Diego, CA (and other offices; hybrid possible)

(and other offices; hybrid possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $270,000 – $290,000 / year

Non-partner-track style role focused on knowledge management for the global Healthcare & Life Sciences group: tracking regulatory developments, building precedents, training, and thought leadership. Needs JD and ~5+ years’ healthcare/life sciences regulatory experience; offers big-law comp, PTO, 401(k), and robust wellness programs.

Employer: Pharmaron

Location: Carlsbad, CA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000

Senior GLP quality and compliance leader for a preclinical research site, overseeing QA systems, audits, inspections, and continuous improvement. Requires 10+ years’ GxP industry experience, strong GLP/21 CFR Part 58/OECD knowledge, and prior team leadership; includes comprehensive medical, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and wellness benefits.

Employer: Jobot (for a national litigation firm)

Jobot (for a national litigation firm) Location: San Diego, CA (California practice group, remote/hybrid)

(California practice group, remote/hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $250,000

Litigation role in labor & employment defense, managing ~20 cases with depositions, motions, mediations, and possible trial work. Needs CA bar, 5+ years’ civil defense L&E experience; offers quarterly bonuses, strong medical (including no-copay mental health), PTO, 401(k), and flexible remote/hybrid schedule.

Employer: Adams & Martin Group (for a growing firm)

(for a growing firm) Location: Downtown San Diego, CA (3 days onsite / 2 remote)

(3 days onsite / 2 remote) Type: Full-time (direct hire preferred; open to temp-to-hire)

(direct hire preferred; open to temp-to-hire) Salary: $85,000 – $100,000+ DOE

Newly created litigation legal assistant role supporting 4–5 employment law attorneys with heavy state/federal e-filing, docketing, and calendaring. Requires 5+ years’ legal assistant experience, strong CA e-filing and deadline management skills; hybrid schedule and growth in a busy firm.

Employer: Finch, Thornton & Baird, LLP

Location: San Diego (La Jolla–UTC), CA (also options in WA/ID)

(also options in WA/ID) Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $205,000

Associate role at a Chambers-listed, AV-rated firm doing commercial litigation with early responsibility and close mentorship. Looking for 2–4 years’ litigation experience and CA bar; compensation is performance-tied with a comprehensive benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.