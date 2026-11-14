The Santa Paws Mega Pet™ Adoption Event will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Grossmont Center in La Mesa, featuring at least 16 rescue groups with pets available for adoption. Confirmed groups include Baja Paws Rescue, Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County, Dulce Vida Rescue, Friends of Cats, Inc., Friends of Humane Services Tijuana, Homebound Hounds, It's the Pits Dog Rescue, Mother of Dragons, Passion for Pitties, Parrot Education & Adoption Center, Rescue Fenix, San Diego Spaniel Rescue, Soulmate Animal Rescue, Soulshine Animal Rescue, The DeTommaso Dogs, and Woofs and Wags.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Diego Animal Support Foundation