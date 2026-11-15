🚧 Parade permit for TwitchCon 2027 near Convention Center

The City has a permit application for a special parade-style "grand entrance" tied to TwitchCon 2027 at the San Diego Convention Center (111 Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101).

The plan is for monster trucks to drive along Harbor Dr from Kettner Blvd to First Ave, carrying high‑profile Twitch content creators to the convention center. This permit is specifically for the road closure needed for that parade route, not for the TwitchCon event itself.

If you drive, bike, or walk near Harbor Dr by the convention center, be aware there may be temporary road closures and delays during this parade when TwitchCon 2027 happens.

Consider using alternate routes around Harbor Dr, Kettner Blvd, and First Ave during that time.