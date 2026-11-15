San Diego neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from plants to home goods. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Dark brown glass beer growlers (set of 2)

Condition: Not specified; check photos for details

Location: Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA (porch pickup)

Source: trashnothing.com

Two classic dark brown glass growlers, great for home brewing, water, or bulk drinks. Pickup is from the porch, so it should be quick and easy.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Healthy snake plant in a decorative pot

Condition: Described as healthy

Location: Mission Heights, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Garden)

Easy-care snake plant that works well indoors or outdoors. Comes already potted in a decorative container, ready to place in your home or patio.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Gray Kato insulated lunch bag with shoulder strap and front pocket

Condition: Not specified

Location: Carmel Valley Northwest, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Other)

Handy insulated bag for lunches, snacks, or drinks. The shoulder strap makes it easy to carry, and the front pocket can hold utensils or napkins.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Folding ironing board with patterned cover

Condition: Not specified

Location: Carmel Valley Northwest, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Home decor and accessories)

Standard folding ironing board with a decorative cover. Folds flat for easy storage when not in use.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Marble Queen Pothos vine cuttings, fully rooted

Condition: Rooted and ready to be planted

Location: Cherokee Point, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Garden)

Variegated pothos cuttings that are already rooted, so you can pot them up right away. A nice free way to add some green to your home.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of two Summer Infant safety gates (wood and metal design)

Condition: Not specified

Location: Carmel Valley Northwest, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Baby & kids)

Pair of decorative safety gates, useful for blocking off stairs or doorways for kids or pets. Wood and metal style looks nicer than basic plastic gates.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of nesting ottomans – 1 large with reversible tray + 2 smaller ottomans, all with storage space

Condition: Used – Fair, needs cleaning; from a pet & smoke free house

Location: San Diego, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace (Furniture → Living Room Furniture → Ottomans)

Free ottoman set with built-in storage. The large one has a reversible tray top, and the two smaller ones nest underneath. The poster notes they need a good cleaning before use.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Wardrobe boxes and heavy duty cardboard boxes for moving

Condition: Not specified; see photos

Location: Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA (porch pickup)

Source: trashnothing.com

A mix of large wardrobe boxes and sturdy moving boxes, plus packing paper. Great if you’re packing up a home or need storage. Porch pickup makes it simple.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in San Diego tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.