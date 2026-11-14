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San Diego
🤝 San Diego Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
4 days ago
San Diego has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles range from faith-based student support to hands-on shelter and residential care work.
Night Shelter Coordinator, Pope Francis Center
- Employer: Diocese of San Diego – Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (Pope Francis Center)
- Location: San Diego, CA (Logan Heights – 1770 Kearney Ave)
- Type: Part-time internship, ~25 hrs/week, evenings (8:00 p.m.–12:30 a.m.), weekends/holidays as needed
- Pay: $21–$23/hour
- Help run an overnight shelter (“Posada”) so guests have a safe, calm place to sleep, with coordinated meals, linens, and supplies. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, organized, and want direct impact with vulnerable individuals and families in a faith-based setting.
House Manager – Adult Residential Facility
- Employer: XLNC Care
- Location: San Diego, CA 92114
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year
- Lead a small team in a group home for adults with developmental disabilities, handling day-to-day operations, staff scheduling, and resident care. Ideal if you’ve been a Lead DSP, Med Tech, or caregiver supervisor and want to step into management while staying close to client care.
Student Care Case Manager, Student Life and Formation
- Employer: Point Loma Nazarene University
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,000–$72,384/year
- Walk alongside college students facing mental health, academic, financial, and family challenges, building care plans and connecting them to campus and community resources. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, tuition benefits, retirement match, 15 paid holidays) and is best for someone with higher-ed or social work experience and a clear Christian commitment.
Case Manager III – Mental Health (AgeWise 188)
- Employer: Telecare Corporation
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Pay: Expected starting wage $23.00–$26.25/hour (plus differentials for some shifts/locations)
- Provide community-based case management for older adults (59+) with mental health needs, helping them stay as independent as possible and linked to housing, medical, and psychiatric care. Good match if you have social services/mental health experience and are comfortable driving clients in your own car.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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