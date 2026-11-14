San Diego has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles range from faith-based student support to hands-on shelter and residential care work.

Employer: Diocese of San Diego – Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (Pope Francis Center)

Diocese of San Diego – Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (Pope Francis Center) Location: San Diego, CA (Logan Heights – 1770 Kearney Ave)

Type: Part-time internship , ~25 hrs/week, evenings (8:00 p.m.–12:30 a.m.), weekends/holidays as needed

Part-time , ~25 hrs/week, evenings (8:00 p.m.–12:30 a.m.), weekends/holidays as needed Pay: $21–$23/hour

Help run an overnight shelter (“Posada”) so guests have a safe, calm place to sleep, with coordinated meals, linens, and supplies. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, organized, and want direct impact with vulnerable individuals and families in a faith-based setting.

Employer: XLNC Care

XLNC Care Location: San Diego, CA 92114

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Lead a small team in a group home for adults with developmental disabilities, handling day-to-day operations, staff scheduling, and resident care. Ideal if you’ve been a Lead DSP, Med Tech, or caregiver supervisor and want to step into management while staying close to client care.

Employer: Point Loma Nazarene University

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000–$72,384/year

Walk alongside college students facing mental health, academic, financial, and family challenges, building care plans and connecting them to campus and community resources. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, tuition benefits, retirement match, 15 paid holidays) and is best for someone with higher-ed or social work experience and a clear Christian commitment.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Pay: Expected starting wage $23.00–$26.25/hour (plus differentials for some shifts/locations)

Expected starting wage (plus differentials for some shifts/locations) Provide community-based case management for older adults (59+) with mental health needs, helping them stay as independent as possible and linked to housing, medical, and psychiatric care. Good match if you have social services/mental health experience and are comfortable driving clients in your own car.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.