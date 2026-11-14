San Diego HR is busy right now—hospitality, manufacturing, and green industry employers are all hiring. If you work with people and processes, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: San Diego, CA (Waterfront/Bayfront)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a senior HR role at an iconic waterfront hotel, supporting all HR operations from recruiting and training to employee relations and union matters. This one stands out for its big-company benefits (travel discounts, stock purchase plan, strong health and retirement options) and the chance to grow your HR career inside a global brand.

Employer: Hyundai Translead

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great early-career role if you like training and learning & development. You’ll help run onboarding and compliance training, manage the LMS, build or update training materials, and support culture and engagement projects—perfect if you have under 2 years of HR/L&D experience and want to grow in talent development.

Employer: Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery

Location: Carmel Valley/Vista (San Diego area), CA

Type: Full-time, in-office

Compensation: $25–$27/hour (DOE)

Hands-on HR role at a wholesale nursery where you’ll handle recruiting, onboarding, timecards, safety support, and day-to-day HR questions. This is a good fit if you like a mix of office work and on-site interaction, want clear hourly pay, and value benefits like a 401(k) match and medical coverage.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local employers are actively hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.