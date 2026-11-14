San Diego’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to big-name healthcare companies building training teams. Here are several roles where you can help people learn and grow.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.54–$21.34/hour

Lead your own classroom of 2‑year‑olds, design fun lessons, and mentor other teachers. Monday–Friday schedule, no nights or weekends, with 50% childcare discount, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a clear growth path through their Master Teacher program.

Employer: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Location: San Diego, CA (global MedTech company)

(global MedTech company) Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,000–$268,800/year

Senior learning & development role building global sales training for BD’s Medical Essentials segment. You’ll design strategy, create scalable training, coach regional trainers, and track impact on revenue and pipeline; ideal if you have 7+ years in sales training/enablement and experience in healthcare or other regulated industries.

Employer: San Diego Unified School District

Location: Alcott Elementary, San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time (10 months/year, ~8 hours/week)

Salary: Paraeducator Grade 20 (see district salary schedule)

Support the school library/media center with student and book help in a small weekly schedule that can fit around other work or school. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma/GED plus CAPE exam or 48+ college units, and want experience in a large public school district.

Employer: Hillcrest Preschool

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 8:00–5:00, Monday–Friday

Salary: From $22.00/hour

Be the go‑to support teacher across classrooms—cover breaks, help with art, snacks, diapers, and nap time while keeping things calm and caring. Requires 12+ ECE units (teacher‑qualified) plus infant/toddler units, and comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—San Diego schools and training teams are hiring often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.