Looking for a playful new friend in La Jolla? These young cats have already had a rough start, but they’re safe now and hoping for loving homes through The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (858) 886-7083

About Kiara: Kiara was found in a stray cat colony during a TNR project, but she was clearly not feral. A kind feeder brought her into foster care, where she has been thriving. She’s very friendly with people and is a big fan of cat treats — a quick way to win her heart.

👉 Meet Kiara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (858) 886-7083

About Gravy: Gravy and her siblings were found as strays in Los Angeles. In foster care, they’ve been thriving and are described as very sweet. They’re already vetted and ready to head to their new homes.

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (858) 886-7083

About Giblet: Giblet and her friends were rescued in Calexico near the San Diego–Mexico border as tiny street babies in rough shape. After lots of TLC from a caring rescuer, they’re now healthy, happy, and ready to find forever homes at the Lounge.

👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (858) 886-7083

About Butterball: Butterball and his siblings were found as strays in Los Angeles. Despite their start on the streets, they’ve done wonderfully in foster care and are described as very sweet. They’re vetted and ready to go home.

👉 Meet Butterball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (858) 886-7083

About Green Bean Casserole: This little guy and his siblings were also found as strays in Los Angeles. They’ve been thriving in foster care and are noted as very sweet kittens. They’re already vetted and ready for adoption.

👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Shelter: The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (858) 886-7083

About Sage: Sage was rescued in Calexico with her kitten friends after being found on the streets in very poor condition. Thanks to lots of love and care, she’s now a healthy, sweet baby at the Lounge, ready to meet her future family.

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (858) 886-7083

About Mayflower: Mayflower and his friends were rescued as tiny kittens in Calexico. They were in rough shape at first, but with dedicated care they’ve bounced back. Now he’s a healthy, sweet kitten waiting at the Lounge for a forever home.

👉 Meet Mayflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (858) 886-7083

About Clove: Clove is another of the Calexico kittens, rescued from the streets as an itty bitty baby. After lots of TLC, he’s now a healthy, loving kitten at the Lounge and ready to find a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Clove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near La Jolla, CA, consider visiting The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center or calling (858) 886-7083 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.