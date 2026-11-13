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San Diego
Overnight NB I-805 closures at Palm Ave
9 days ago
Work on southbound I-805 is complete, but forecasted rain has moved planned work on northbound I-805 at Palm Ave to Sunday, November 15 and Tuesday, November 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Drivers should expect night work and possible lane closures in this area during those hours.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Diego
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