⚠️ San Diego Superior Court closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving

The San Diego Superior Court will close all courtrooms and business offices on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, 2026 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you need to deal with a traffic ticket or get case or court information during those days, use the Court’s website instead at sdcourt.ca.gov.

Plan ahead if you have filings, payments, or other court business so you’re not caught by the two‑day closure.