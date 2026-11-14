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San Diego
📅 Yokohama Festival brings Japanese culture to Balboa Park
13 days ago
📅 Japanese culture festival at Balboa Park
San Diego and Yokohama are celebrating 70 years of friendship with a full day of Japanese culture at Balboa Park International Cottages (2191 Pan American W Rd, San Diego, CA 92101) on Saturday, November 14.
Enjoy:
- Taiko drum performances
- Bon Odori (traditional group dancing)
- Cultural and community booths
- Food, activities, and fun for all ages
Everyone is welcome, whether you’re new to Japanese culture or have long-time ties.
You can take MTS to Balboa Park; check the Balboa Park & Zoo page on the MTS site for transit options. For full event details, visit the Yokohama Festival website.
More Info: Yokohama Festival | San Diego Metropolitan Transit...
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