📅 Japanese culture festival at Balboa Park

San Diego and Yokohama are celebrating 70 years of friendship with a full day of Japanese culture at Balboa Park International Cottages (2191 Pan American W Rd, San Diego, CA 92101) on Saturday, November 14.

Enjoy:

Taiko drum performances

Bon Odori (traditional group dancing)

Cultural and community booths

Food, activities, and fun for all ages

Everyone is welcome, whether you’re new to Japanese culture or have long-time ties.

You can take MTS to Balboa Park; check the Balboa Park & Zoo page on the MTS site for transit options. For full event details, visit the Yokohama Festival website.