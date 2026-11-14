📅 Extra trolley service for SDSU vs. Utah State at Snapdragon The San Diego State Aztecs play Utah State in their final home football game of the season at Snapdragon Stadium, 2101 Stadium Way, San Diego, CA 92108. Transit & parking tips: Old Town overflow parking : Nights and weekends at the Caltrans building on Taylor St., just north of the station platform .

: Nights and weekends at the . Free park & ride lots on all MTS Trolley lines .

on all . Kids ride free with the MTS Youth Opportunity Pass or on Family Weekends (two kids 12 and under ride free with an adult, no PRONTO card needed). Game day service: Stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m. (two hours before kickoff).

(two hours before kickoff). Extra Green Line service SDSU → Stadium Station from 3:54 p.m. to 7:09 p.m.

service from After the game, extra service Stadium Station → SDSU every 7.5 minutes from 8:22 p.m. to 11:22 p.m. (or until crowds clear).

every from (or until crowds clear). Extra westbound service and extended 4-car Green Line trains will run as needed.

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