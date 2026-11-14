San Diego is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now across the county.

Employer: CalPrivate Bank

CalPrivate Bank Location: La Jolla, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive between bank branches and client sites, safely moving cash, checks, and important documents. Good fit if you have a clean driving record, like helping people, and want a stable role with a local relationship-focused bank.

Employer: Mail Dispatch, LLC

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time (some full-time options mentioned)

(some full-time options mentioned) Pay: Up to $28.00/hour (hourly wages + mileage reimbursement)

Regional courier company with 30+ years in business needs drivers for weekday routes using your own mini-van or larger vehicle. Offers mileage reimbursement, health benefits, and paid time off, with morning and afternoon shifts available.

Employer: Ware Disposal, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.92 – $31.92 per hour, 40–60 hours/week

Drive a front loader garbage truck on set routes, helping keep local streets clean and safe. This role is ideal if you have commercial driving qualifications and want steady hours, union benefits, and outdoor work.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—driver roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.