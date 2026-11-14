San Diego’s logistics scene is busy right now, from shipyards to consulting to auto repair. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping parts, people, and projects moving.

Employer: General Dynamics NASSCO

General Dynamics NASSCO Location: San Diego, CA (shipyard/office mix)

(shipyard/office mix) Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,800 – $89,800

Deadline: Until filled

This role supports Navy ship repair projects by analyzing material needs, pricing parts, and working with suppliers on long-lead items. Good fit if you know ship systems, can read technical drawings, and want a stable role with strong benefits in a major shipyard.

Employer: Slalom

Location: San Diego, CA (consulting environment)

(consulting environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 + potential annual bonus

This is a higher-level resource planning role, turning project demand into clear staffing plans across markets. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in resource planning, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and want to work in a consulting firm with modern benefits and flexible culture.

Employer: Crash Champions Collision Repair Team

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy collision repair shop by checking in parts, matching them to repair orders, inspecting for damage, and handling returns and invoices. Great entry-level role if you have a high school diploma, valid driver’s license, and like hands-on, fast-paced work.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.