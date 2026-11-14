San Diego has steady demand for trained security and public safety staff, especially for nights, events, and campus work. If you have a California Guard Card or related experience, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Elite Security & Staffing

Elite Security & Staffing Location: San Diego County, CA

Type: Part-time (mostly graveyard/overnight)

(mostly graveyard/overnight) Pay: From $20.50/hour, weekly pay Patrol airports, shopping centers, parking lots, and other sites in a company vehicle. Best for experienced guards (CA Guard Card, 3–5 years security, clean driving record, age 25+) who like working nights and being out in the field.

Employer: Point Loma Nazarene University

Location: San Diego, CA (multiple campuses)

(multiple campuses) Type: Part-time (~19 hours/week)

Pay: $23.00/hour Campus-based role doing patrols, dispatch, traffic control, and first response on a Christian university campus. Good fit if you have or can get a CA Security Guard license, are comfortable with rotating shifts (including midnights/weekends), and want a mix of field and desk work.

Employer: Iris Protection Services, Inc.

Location: San Diego & Oceanside, CA

Type: Part-time, event-based

Pay: From $19.00/hour Work concerts, events, and venues with flexible scheduling based on your availability. Great if you have a CA Guard Card, can stand for long periods, and want extra hours at different event locations.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, check the requirements, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.