San Diego’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and tech. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Chromalloy Corporation Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, ~5:30am–2:00pm)

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonus eligible)

Work on gas turbine aircraft engines—disassemble, repair, and reassemble critical parts that keep planes flying safely. Good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, can read blueprints, and want day-one benefits and growth in aerospace.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:00am–2:30pm)

Salary: $38,700 – $64,500/year

Handle composite materials for space and satellite structures—layup, bonding, and precision fabrication. Great for someone with basic manufacturing/composites experience who wants solid benefits and overtime options at a major defense company.

Employer: Voyager Technologies

Location: San Diego, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $60,000 – $85,000/year

Test and troubleshoot spacecraft electronics and ground support gear, including environmental testing (vibration, thermal, vacuum). Ideal if you have 5–8 years of electronics test experience and want to work on real space and defense hardware.

Employer: Voyager Technologies

Location: San Diego, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.00 – $40.00/hour

Assemble electronic hardware in an aerospace clean room using fine-pitch soldering and detailed assembly drawings. Good match if you have 5+ years in electrical assembly and past J-STD-001/IPC-610 certifications.

Employer: Snack Stash

Location: San Diego, CA (in person)

Type: Likely full-time/part-time hourly (not specified)

Likely full-time/part-time hourly (not specified) Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Pick, pack, ship, and manage inventory using warehouse systems and equipment like forklifts and RF scanners. Nice option if you’re computer-comfortable, like fast-paced work, and want to build logistics skills.

Employer: Not listed (works on CALIFIA medical simulation devices)

Not listed (works on medical simulation devices) Location: San Diego, CA (in person)

Type: Likely full-time (not specified)

Likely full-time (not specified) Pay: $40.00/hour

Diagnose and repair complex hardware and electronics (boards, sensors, pumps) and document findings for a mostly remote team. Great for an independent engineer who enjoys root-cause analysis and detailed lab work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can jump to from the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.