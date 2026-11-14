San Diego’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of remote-friendly roles plus solid on-site gigs across cloud, AI, security, and data. If you’re in IT and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Affirm

Location: San Diego, CA (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $225,000 (Pacific range)

Lead company-wide security programs that protect products, systems, and data. Great fit if you’ve run complex security initiatives and want impact plus strong benefits (100% paid medical, equity, monthly tech/wellness stipends).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: MCAS Miramar, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Mid-career cyber leader role supporting F-35 systems on base. You’ll oversee ISSO work, lead inspections and incident response, and guide a small team—ideal if you have DoD cyber experience and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Brain Corp

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $254,000 – $354,000

Run the autonomy org behind one of the world’s largest fleets of commercial robots. You’ll lead SLAM, perception, and planning teams, turning cutting-edge models into real-world performance in stores and warehouses.

Employer: Coforge

Location: San Diego, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end architecture for Salesforce Data Cloud, CRM Analytics, and integrations (AWS/Azure/Snowflake/Mulesoft). Great for a senior architect who lives in data models, CDP, and complex ETL/ELT.

Employer: eTeam (supporting Qualcomm)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on physical design for advanced SoCs (GPU, AI, modem, etc.) from floorplanning through tapeout. Best for seasoned ASIC folks with Innovus/Fusion Compiler and PrimeTime experience.

Employer: EY

Location: San Diego, CA (anywhere in US, travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SoCal band): $154,000 – $256,700

Lead Enterprise Performance Management projects (planning, forecasting, consolidations) using tools like Anaplan, Oracle EPM, OneStream, or similar. Mix of finance process, cloud tech, and client leadership.

Employer: Accenture

Location: San Diego, CA (travel-heavy, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $163,000 – $434,000

Pre-sales and solutioning role for large AWS transformation deals. You’ll shape architectures, estimate effort, and lead solution teams—ideal if you’ve been the AWS go-to on big modernization programs.

Employer: Tap Growth ai

Location: San Diego, CA (on-site / field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing and maintaining equipment at client sites. Good for someone who likes being in the field, solving hardware/software issues, and working directly with customers.

Employer: Block (Square / Cash App, etc.)

Location: San Diego, CA (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $194,500 – $343,100+ (by location zone)

Build and run shared ML infrastructure (feature stores, model hosting, training, evaluation) used across Block for fraud, recommendations, and more. Great if you like infra + ML at large scale.

Employer: Affirm

Location: San Diego, CA (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Pacific): $230,000 – $290,000

Staff-level React/TypeScript engineer leading critical checkout and authentication flows. You’ll own architecture, reliability, and conversion for high-traffic web and mobile experiences.

Employer: Axos Bank

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,304 – $77,497 + bonus + RSUs targets

Data-focused BA role supporting deposits, lending, and services. Heavy on SQL and Tableau, plus marketing data ops—nice fit if you like analytics inside a digital-first bank.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (San Diego): $168,100 – $227,400 + RSUs/sign-on

Low-level C/C++ systems role on the packet-processing pipeline under every EC2 instance. Ideal for engineers who love high-performance networking, kernels, and large-scale distributed systems.

Employer: Qualcomm

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,300 – $211,900

Design large-scale Python-based automation for data center chip and platform validation. Great if you enjoy building orchestration, REST services, and distributed test systems.

Employer: Qualcomm

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $194,400 – $291,600

Lead embedded AI software for on-device training and GenAI on Qualcomm hardware. Perfect for deep learning engineers who want to push LLMs and diffusion models onto phones, cars, and edge devices.

Employer: MongoDB

Location: San Diego, CA (Pacific/Mountain, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $137,000 – $270,000

Own the global endpoint platform (macOS, Windows, Linux, mobile) for thousands of employees. Mix of hands-on EUC engineering, MDM/Intune/Jamf, DEX telemetry, and leading a distributed team.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

Consulting role working with eDiscovery, contract analytics, and unstructured data using tools like Relativity and AI platforms. Good bridge between data, legal/regulatory work, and client-facing projects.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Diego, CA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Implement NetSuite for finance teams across record-to-report, procure-to-pay, or order-to-cash. Strong fit if you know accounting flows and enjoy ERP design and client work.

Employer: Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University

Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, staff

Salary: $6,492 – $9,458/month (CSU range)

Support and configure Alma, Primo, Archipelago, and related library systems. Great for someone who likes academic environments, library tech, and systems integrations.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Diego, CA (consulting, travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead Appian-based architectures for process automation programs, tying in cloud, integrations, and low-code. You’ll guide teams, advise execs, and shape large workflow digitization efforts.

Employer: NexTech Solutions LLC

Location: NAS North Island, Coronado (San Diego area), CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $79,000 – $85,000

Support NMCI systems for Naval Air Forces Pacific HQ—troubleshooting, MAC requests, asset tracking, and user support. Requires active Secret clearance and 5+ years with NMCI or similar.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related positions too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.