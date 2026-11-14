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💻 San Diego IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
San Diego’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of remote-friendly roles plus solid on-site gigs across cloud, AI, security, and data. If you’re in IT and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look.
Senior Technical Program Manager, InfoSec
Employer: Affirm
Location: San Diego, CA (remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $165,000 – $225,000 (Pacific range)
Lead company-wide security programs that protect products, systems, and data. Great fit if you’ve run complex security initiatives and want impact plus strong benefits (100% paid medical, equity, monthly tech/wellness stipends).
F-35 Classified Cyber Security Asc Mgr / Lead ISSO
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: MCAS Miramar, San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $118,000 – $219,100
Mid-career cyber leader role supporting F-35 systems on base. You’ll oversee ISSO work, lead inspections and incident response, and guide a small team—ideal if you have DoD cyber experience and an active Secret clearance.
Director, Autonomy
Employer: Brain Corp
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $254,000 – $354,000
Run the autonomy org behind one of the world’s largest fleets of commercial robots. You’ll lead SLAM, perception, and planning teams, turning cutting-edge models into real-world performance in stores and warehouses.
Salesforce Data Cloud Solution Architect
Employer: Coforge
Location: San Diego, CA (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own end-to-end architecture for Salesforce Data Cloud, CRM Analytics, and integrations (AWS/Azure/Snowflake/Mulesoft). Great for a senior architect who lives in data models, CDP, and complex ETL/ELT.
Staff Physical Design Engineer (ASIC)
Employer: eTeam (supporting Qualcomm)
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on physical design for advanced SoCs (GPU, AI, modem, etc.) from floorplanning through tapeout. Best for seasoned ASIC folks with Innovus/Fusion Compiler and PrimeTime experience.
Tech Consulting – FinTech EPM Manager
Employer: EY
Location: San Diego, CA (anywhere in US, travel as needed)
Type: Full-time
Salary (SoCal band): $154,000 – $256,700
Lead Enterprise Performance Management projects (planning, forecasting, consolidations) using tools like Anaplan, Oracle EPM, OneStream, or similar. Mix of finance process, cloud tech, and client leadership.
AWS Cloud-Native Solution Architect, Associate Director
Employer: Accenture
Location: San Diego, CA (travel-heavy, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary (CA): $163,000 – $434,000
Pre-sales and solutioning role for large AWS transformation deals. You’ll shape architectures, estimate effort, and lead solution teams—ideal if you’ve been the AWS go-to on big modernization programs.
Field Technician
Employer: Tap Growth ai
Location: San Diego, CA (on-site / field)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role installing and maintaining equipment at client sites. Good for someone who likes being in the field, solving hardware/software issues, and working directly with customers.
Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Platform
Employer: Block (Square / Cash App, etc.)
Location: San Diego, CA (remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $194,500 – $343,100+ (by location zone)
Build and run shared ML infrastructure (feature stores, model hosting, training, evaluation) used across Block for fraud, recommendations, and more. Great if you like infra + ML at large scale.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
Employer: Affirm
Location: San Diego, CA (remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Pacific): $230,000 – $290,000
Staff-level React/TypeScript engineer leading critical checkout and authentication flows. You’ll own architecture, reliability, and conversion for high-traffic web and mobile experiences.
Business Analyst II
Employer: Axos Bank
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,304 – $77,497 + bonus + RSUs targets
Data-focused BA role supporting deposits, lending, and services. Heavy on SQL and Tableau, plus marketing data ops—nice fit if you like analytics inside a digital-first bank.
Sr. Software Engineer, EC2 VPC
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary (San Diego): $168,100 – $227,400 + RSUs/sign-on
Low-level C/C++ systems role on the packet-processing pipeline under every EC2 instance. Ideal for engineers who love high-performance networking, kernels, and large-scale distributed systems.
Staff Software Engineer, Data Center Test Automation
Employer: Qualcomm
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,300 – $211,900
Design large-scale Python-based automation for data center chip and platform validation. Great if you enjoy building orchestration, REST services, and distributed test systems.
Senior Staff Engineer, Machine Learning Engineering (On-device)
Employer: Qualcomm
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $194,400 – $291,600
Lead embedded AI software for on-device training and GenAI on Qualcomm hardware. Perfect for deep learning engineers who want to push LLMs and diffusion models onto phones, cars, and edge devices.
Manager, Client Platform Engineering
Employer: MongoDB
Location: San Diego, CA (Pacific/Mountain, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US): $137,000 – $270,000
Own the global endpoint platform (macOS, Windows, Linux, mobile) for thousands of employees. Mix of hands-on EUC engineering, MDM/Intune/Jamf, DEX telemetry, and leading a distributed team.
Consultant, Risk and Forensics – Data Management
Employer: Deloitte
Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid, travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,700 – $170,900
Consulting role working with eDiscovery, contract analytics, and unstructured data using tools like Relativity and AI platforms. Good bridge between data, legal/regulatory work, and client-facing projects.
NetSuite Financials Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: San Diego, CA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Implement NetSuite for finance teams across record-to-report, procure-to-pay, or order-to-cash. Strong fit if you know accounting flows and enjoy ERP design and client work.
Library Systems Administrator (Systems Administrator II)
Employer: Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University
Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, staff
Salary: $6,492 – $9,458/month (CSU range)
Support and configure Alma, Primo, Archipelago, and related library systems. Great for someone who likes academic environments, library tech, and systems integrations.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: San Diego, CA (consulting, travel as needed)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead Appian-based architectures for process automation programs, tying in cloud, integrations, and low-code. You’ll guide teams, advise execs, and shape large workflow digitization efforts.
HQ NMCI Requirements Support (IT Support Specialist)
Employer: NexTech Solutions LLC
Location: NAS North Island, Coronado (San Diego area), CA
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $79,000 – $85,000
Support NMCI systems for Naval Air Forces Pacific HQ—troubleshooting, MAC requests, asset tracking, and user support. Requires active Secret clearance and 5+ years with NMCI or similar.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related positions too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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