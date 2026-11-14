undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Diego
🍽️ Several San Diego Food & Hospitality Jobs From $18.50–$90K
13 days ago
San Diego’s food scene is buzzing right now—hotels, campuses, bakeries, and neighborhood spots are all hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level kitchen work to leadership roles.
Laundry Attendant (PM Shift)
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $19/hour
Handle hotel linens from start to finish—sorting, washing, ironing, folding, and keeping machines and work areas clean. Good fit if you like steady, physical work and don’t mind being on your feet.
Cake Decorator
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Create custom cakes and desserts, prep icings, and keep displays looking sharp in a fast-paced grocery bakery. Best for someone with proven cake decorating skills and flexible hours.
Bakery Clerk
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Help with dough prep, glazing, baking, and customer service in the bakery department. Comes with competitive wages, store discounts, and room to learn the baking side.
Server Assistant
- Employer: La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA (La Jolla)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19/hour
Support servers at a beachfront club and restaurants—reset tables, run water and drinks, and keep the dining room sharp. Includes free daily meal, dining discounts, and potential benefits based on status.
Restaurant Chef Manager – University Town Center
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,500–$89,000/year
Lead a full-service, scratch kitchen after completing a manager-in-training program. You’ll run the back-of-house team, drive quality and profitability, and get full benefits, PTO, and discounts.
Cook – San Diego Convention Center
- Employer: Sodexo Live
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.27/hour
Cook for large events and daily service at the convention center, from hot line to catering. Offers training, advancement paths, and full benefits in a big-event environment.
Cake Decorator
- Employer: VONS (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Decorate cakes and pastries, handle custom orders, and keep bakery cases stocked. Includes weekly pay, flexible schedules, and associate discounts for experienced decorators.
Kitchen Staff
- Employer: Meet Dumpling
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time (expected 40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $20/hour
Prep and handle food, bus tables, run food, and keep kitchen and dining areas clean in a fast-paced dumpling spot. Good entry into restaurant work with a flexible schedule.
Full Time – Dining Sous Chef
- Employer: Aztec Shops
- Location: San Diego, CA (SDSU)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27–$32/hour
Lead high-volume event and concessions cooking across multiple venues. Strong benefits (medical, dental, pension, holidays, tuition reimbursement) and a campus setting for experienced culinarians.
Kitchen Assistant, Nutrition
- Employer: Jewish Family Service of San Diego
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time (37.5+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $20/hour
Support a nonprofit nutrition program by prepping and packaging meals for older adults, keeping the kitchen safe and organized. Comes with low-cost healthcare, 401(k) contributions, generous holidays, and wellness days.
Line and Prep Cook – Ocean Beach
- Employer: Shawarma House
- Location: San Diego, CA (Ocean Beach)
- Type: Not listed (ongoing shifts, including weekends)
Prep Mediterranean ingredients, cook shawarma and plates to order, and help with catering and closing. Great for someone who wants to grow skills in a small, hands-on kitchen.
Barista / Front of House
- Employer: Not listed (café role)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: In-person
- Pay: From $18.50/hour
Make coffee, tea, smoothies, and specialty drinks while running the register and keeping the café tidy. Ideal if you like a fast-paced, guest-facing role and already have barista or POS experience.
Starbucks Barista – Hilton San Diego Bayfront
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: San Diego, CA (Bayfront)
- Type: Full-time
Craft Starbucks drinks for hotel guests and keep service smooth and friendly. Hilton offers travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, mental health support, and parental leave for eligible team members.
Bar Manager – The Gutter & Lobby Bar
- Employer: The LaFayette Hotel & Club
- Location: San Diego, CA (North Park)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year
Run two busy bars at a restored, award-winning hotel—lead the team, manage costs, and own the guest experience. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and hotel discounts for a seasoned bar leader.
Line Cook
- Employer: Not listed (busy restaurant)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Cook menu items, help with menu creation, and support opening/closing in a busy kitchen. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and growth potential for experienced cooks.
Dough Production / Baker (Evening/Night)
- Employer: Coco & Jules Cookies
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20–$23/hour
Mix and portion cookie dough, run bakery equipment, and keep production on track during evening/night shifts. Includes employee discount and a behind-the-scenes role focused on quality.
Full Time – Campus Catering Steward
- Employer: Aztec Shops
- Location: San Diego, CA (SDSU)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$25/hour
Supervise dishwashers and stewarding, handle kitchen deep cleaning, inventory, and support catering events. Strong benefits, pension, tuition reimbursement, and a campus environment.
Mermaid Performer – Kids’ Pool Parties & Events
- Employer: Aquamermaid
- Location: San Diego, CA (on the road)
- Type: Part-time / Contract
- Pay: From $100/hour
Perform as a mermaid at kids’ pool parties—swim in a tail, lead games, tell stories, and pose for photos. Flexible, event-based work for strong swimmers who love performing and working with children.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.