San Diego’s food scene is buzzing right now—hotels, campuses, bakeries, and neighborhood spots are all hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level kitchen work to leadership roles.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Driftwood Hospitality Management Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Internship

Pay: $19/hour

Handle hotel linens from start to finish—sorting, washing, ironing, folding, and keeping machines and work areas clean. Good fit if you like steady, physical work and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Create custom cakes and desserts, prep icings, and keep displays looking sharp in a fast-paced grocery bakery. Best for someone with proven cake decorating skills and flexible hours.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Help with dough prep, glazing, baking, and customer service in the bakery department. Comes with competitive wages, store discounts, and room to learn the baking side.

Employer: La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA (La Jolla)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19/hour

Support servers at a beachfront club and restaurants—reset tables, run water and drinks, and keep the dining room sharp. Includes free daily meal, dining discounts, and potential benefits based on status.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,500–$89,000/year

Lead a full-service, scratch kitchen after completing a manager-in-training program. You’ll run the back-of-house team, drive quality and profitability, and get full benefits, PTO, and discounts.

Employer: Sodexo Live

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.27/hour

Cook for large events and daily service at the convention center, from hot line to catering. Offers training, advancement paths, and full benefits in a big-event environment.

Employer: VONS (Albertsons Companies)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Decorate cakes and pastries, handle custom orders, and keep bakery cases stocked. Includes weekly pay, flexible schedules, and associate discounts for experienced decorators.

Employer: Meet Dumpling

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hours/week )

Full-time (expected ) Pay: From $20/hour

Prep and handle food, bus tables, run food, and keep kitchen and dining areas clean in a fast-paced dumpling spot. Good entry into restaurant work with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Aztec Shops

Location: San Diego, CA (SDSU)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27–$32/hour

Lead high-volume event and concessions cooking across multiple venues. Strong benefits (medical, dental, pension, holidays, tuition reimbursement) and a campus setting for experienced culinarians.

Employer: Jewish Family Service of San Diego

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (37.5+ hrs/week)

Pay: $20/hour

Support a nonprofit nutrition program by prepping and packaging meals for older adults, keeping the kitchen safe and organized. Comes with low-cost healthcare, 401(k) contributions, generous holidays, and wellness days.

Employer: Shawarma House

Location: San Diego, CA (Ocean Beach)

Type: Not listed (ongoing shifts, including weekends)

Prep Mediterranean ingredients, cook shawarma and plates to order, and help with catering and closing. Great for someone who wants to grow skills in a small, hands-on kitchen.

Employer: Not listed (café role)

Not listed (café role) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: From $18.50/hour

Make coffee, tea, smoothies, and specialty drinks while running the register and keeping the café tidy. Ideal if you like a fast-paced, guest-facing role and already have barista or POS experience.

Employer: Hilton

Location: San Diego, CA (Bayfront)

Type: Full-time

Craft Starbucks drinks for hotel guests and keep service smooth and friendly. Hilton offers travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, mental health support, and parental leave for eligible team members.

Employer: The LaFayette Hotel & Club

Location: San Diego, CA (North Park)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year

Run two busy bars at a restored, award-winning hotel—lead the team, manage costs, and own the guest experience. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and hotel discounts for a seasoned bar leader.

Employer: Not listed (busy restaurant)

Not listed (busy restaurant) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Cook menu items, help with menu creation, and support opening/closing in a busy kitchen. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and growth potential for experienced cooks.

Employer: Coco & Jules Cookies

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Mix and portion cookie dough, run bakery equipment, and keep production on track during evening/night shifts. Includes employee discount and a behind-the-scenes role focused on quality.

Employer: Aztec Shops

Location: San Diego, CA (SDSU)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23–$25/hour

Supervise dishwashers and stewarding, handle kitchen deep cleaning, inventory, and support catering events. Strong benefits, pension, tuition reimbursement, and a campus environment.

Employer: Aquamermaid

Location: San Diego, CA (on the road)

Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: From $100/hour

Perform as a mermaid at kids’ pool parties—swim in a tail, lead games, tell stories, and pose for photos. Flexible, event-based work for strong swimmers who love performing and working with children.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.