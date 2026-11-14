San Diego is hot right now for senior leaders, especially in tech, infrastructure, and finance. If you’ve got management chops, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career.

Employer: LPL Financial

LPL Financial Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $117,832 – $196,318

Lead complex tech projects in a fast-paced financial services environment. Great fit if you know SDLC, Agile/Waterfall, and want a high-impact role with strong total rewards (401k match, stock options, PTO).

Employer: Mulligan Funding, LLC

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $265,200 – $419,400

Work side-by-side with the Chief Credit Officer on an AI-first transformation of small business lending. Ideal for someone with 3–7+ years in strategy/product who’s strong in SQL, analytics, and executive communication.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: San Diego, CA (West Coast remote possible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $220,000

Run multiple utility/power delivery projects with full P&L-style oversight. Great for PMP-level leaders with 12+ years in power/utility work who want flexibility plus big-project responsibility.

Employer: Diamond Peak Recruiting

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $210,000

Oversee flagship commercial builds $50M+ from precon to closeout. Perfect if you have 10+ years in construction management and want to lead large teams, big budgets, and executive-level client relationships.

Employer: Certerra / RMA Group

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow Certerra’s geotechnical engineering business in San Diego as a hands-on “seller-doer.” Best for a CA PE (GE preferred) with 7+ years, strong BD skills, and deep SoCal market ties.

Employer: Tenth Revolution Group (recruiting for client)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (base + bonus + equity; exact range not listed)

Own commercialization for a large-scale cloud platform (IAM, billing, compliance, marketplaces) and lead a team of technical PMs. Great for leaders with 10+ years in SaaS/platform PM and 5+ years managing PMs.

Employer: Qualcomm

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $181,800 – $272,600

Own Snapdragon PC chipset strategy and roadmap across the full lifecycle. Ideal for senior product leaders with deep PC processor/semiconductor experience and strong market + AI trend awareness.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Diego, CA (any US office; low travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,700 – $243,700

Internal consulting role driving Deloitte’s own finance transformation and AI-enabled operating model. Good match for 7+ years in finance/strategy consulting and people who like C-suite visibility.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, temporary

Full-time, temporary Salary: $76,000 – $80,000

Manage multiple HOAs, budgets, vendors, and board relations. Nice fit if you enjoy community-facing work, evening board meetings, and want solid benefits with a large property management firm.

Employer: AECOM

Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $240,000

Take full ownership of highway/roadway projects, from budgeting to client relations and risk management. Best for civil engineers (PE preferred) with 8+ years and a track record in transportation.

Employer: Greater San Diego Air Conditioning

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Around $40/hour DOE

Support project managers on commercial HVAC jobs with documentation, RFIs, change orders, and safety plans. Good stepping-stone if you have 5+ years’ experience and want to grow into full PM.

Employer: Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

Location: San Diego, CA (plus DC/Norfolk options)

(plus DC/Norfolk options) Type: Full-time Federal (NH-4)

Full-time Federal (NH-4) Salary: $127,646 – $197,200

Lead budgeting, contracts, and program reviews for Navy training capabilities. Great for seasoned federal/DoD program managers with GS-13/NH-03-level experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.