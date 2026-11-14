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San Diego
👔 San Diego Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings
13 days ago
San Diego is hot right now for senior leaders, especially in tech, infrastructure, and finance. If you’ve got management chops, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career.
AVP, Project Manager, Technology
- Employer: LPL Financial
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,832 – $196,318
Lead complex tech projects in a fast-paced financial services environment. Great fit if you know SDLC, Agile/Waterfall, and want a high-impact role with strong total rewards (401k match, stock options, PTO).
Chief of Staff to the Chief Credit Officer
- Employer: Mulligan Funding, LLC
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $265,200 – $419,400
Work side-by-side with the Chief Credit Officer on an AI-first transformation of small business lending. Ideal for someone with 3–7+ years in strategy/product who’s strong in SQL, analytics, and executive communication.
Power Delivery Project Manager
- Employer: WSP USA
- Location: San Diego, CA (West Coast remote possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $220,000
Run multiple utility/power delivery projects with full P&L-style oversight. Great for PMP-level leaders with 12+ years in power/utility work who want flexibility plus big-project responsibility.
Senior Project Manager – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Diamond Peak Recruiting
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $210,000
Oversee flagship commercial builds $50M+ from precon to closeout. Perfect if you have 10+ years in construction management and want to lead large teams, big budgets, and executive-level client relationships.
Area Manager / Vice President – Geotechnical Operations
- Employer: Certerra / RMA Group
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and grow Certerra’s geotechnical engineering business in San Diego as a hands-on “seller-doer.” Best for a CA PE (GE preferred) with 7+ years, strong BD skills, and deep SoCal market ties.
Director of Product Management – Software Platform
- Employer: Tenth Revolution Group (recruiting for client)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (base + bonus + equity; exact range not listed)
Own commercialization for a large-scale cloud platform (IAM, billing, compliance, marketplaces) and lead a team of technical PMs. Great for leaders with 10+ years in SaaS/platform PM and 5+ years managing PMs.
Staff/Director Compute Chipset Product Manager
- Employer: Qualcomm
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $181,800 – $272,600
Own Snapdragon PC chipset strategy and roadmap across the full lifecycle. Ideal for senior product leaders with deep PC processor/semiconductor experience and strong market + AI trend awareness.
Strategy & Transformation Manager – Finance
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Diego, CA (any US office; low travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,700 – $243,700
Internal consulting role driving Deloitte’s own finance transformation and AI-enabled operating model. Good match for 7+ years in finance/strategy consulting and people who like C-suite visibility.
Community Manager (Temporary)
- Employer: FirstService Residential
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, temporary
- Salary: $76,000 – $80,000
Manage multiple HOAs, budgets, vendors, and board relations. Nice fit if you enjoy community-facing work, evening board meetings, and want solid benefits with a large property management firm.
Project Manager – Highway/Roadway
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $240,000
Take full ownership of highway/roadway projects, from budgeting to client relations and risk management. Best for civil engineers (PE preferred) with 8+ years and a track record in transportation.
Project Engineer – Commercial HVAC
- Employer: Greater San Diego Air Conditioning
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $40/hour DOE
Support project managers on commercial HVAC jobs with documentation, RFIs, change orders, and safety plans. Good stepping-stone if you have 5+ years’ experience and want to grow into full PM.
Program Manager – Training Directorate
- Employer: Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)
- Location: San Diego, CA (plus DC/Norfolk options)
- Type: Full-time Federal (NH-4)
- Salary: $127,646 – $197,200
Lead budgeting, contracts, and program reviews for Navy training capabilities. Great for seasoned federal/DoD program managers with GS-13/NH-03-level experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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