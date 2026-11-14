San Diego’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from campus to Fashion Valley to South Bay. Here are several solid options, from entry level to management.

Employer: REVOLVE

REVOLVE Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour

This new REVOLVE store is hiring for Sales Associates, Personal Stylists, Visual & Operations roles, and more. Great fit if you love fashion, high-end clients, and a fast-paced, trend-driven retail floor.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,304–$110,100/year

Lead a team in a busy grocery store, oversee all departments, and help run the store when the manager is out. Comes with strong benefits, DailyPay access, store discount, and lots of growth potential.

Employer: Vi at La Jolla Village

Location: San Diego, CA (La Jolla Village)

Type: Full-time (evening shift)

Pay: $23.20–$24.50/hour

Welcome residents and guests, answer calls, and monitor community systems in a luxury senior living setting. Good for calm, organized communicators with strong customer service skills.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: South San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Run a busy coffeehouse, lead and coach your team, and drive store performance. Comes with Starbucks’ well-known benefits, including health coverage, 401(k) with match, Bean Stock, and tuition help.

Employer: VONS

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Pick and pack online grocery orders, keep items organized for pickup, and stay moving around the store. Great if you like a fast pace and less time on a register.

Employer: VONS

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Be the friendly face at checkout—ring up orders, bag, grab carts, and keep the front end tidy. Open to 16+ (or 18+ depending on local rules); good starter job with weekly pay.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 11465 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92128

Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time but role is ASM)

(posting notes part-time but role is ASM) Pay: $19.50–$20/hour

Help run daily store operations, supervise staff, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked. Hands-on role with lots of responsibility and room to grow into store leadership.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Support a team of Retail Advisors, oversee inventory and POS, and lead daily huddles in a stylish eyewear store. Includes benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and free glasses.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$83,600/year

Oversee cool in-store experiences like the rock wall, batting cages, and golf bays, plus events and community programming. Ideal if you love sports, events, and leading teams.

Employer: Pandora

Location: Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.85–$26.05/hour

Help lead a high-volume jewelry store, coach the sales team, and hit sales and KPI goals. Good mix of sales floor time, people leadership, and brand-focused customer service.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

Location: San Diego, La Jolla, Carlsbad, Encinitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour + mileage

Stock and rotate frozen brands like Red Baron and Mrs. Smith’s in grocery stores, build displays, and keep shelves full. Great if you like driving between stores and working independently.

Employer: VONS

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Similar to the other In-Store Shopper role: pick, pack, and stage online orders, with lots of walking and lifting. Good for detail-oriented folks who like staying active.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Multiple branches in Central San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$31/hour

Work in-branch helping customers with accounts, everyday banking, and basic credit needs while also handling teller transactions. Solid path if you want to move up in banking with strong benefits.

Employer: Cricket Wireless Authorized Dealer

Location: San Ysidro / South San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $18/hour + commission & bonuses

Sell wireless plans and phones, help customers with issues, and do light local marketing. Bilingual Spanish/English is required, and strong commission potential if you like sales.

Employer: Aztec Shops (SDSU Campus Store)

Location: San Diego, CA (SDSU)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $18/hour

Run the register, help students and staff, and assist with stocking at the SDSU Campus Store. Great short-term gig if you want flexible hours in a college environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—San Diego roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.