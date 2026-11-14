undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Diego
🛒 San Diego Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
San Diego’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from campus to Fashion Valley to South Bay. Here are several solid options, from entry level to management.
Sales Floor Associate (New Store Opening – Multiple Roles)
- Employer: REVOLVE
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$23/hour
This new REVOLVE store is hiring for Sales Associates, Personal Stylists, Visual & Operations roles, and more. Great fit if you love fashion, high-end clients, and a fast-paced, trend-driven retail floor.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,304–$110,100/year
Lead a team in a busy grocery store, oversee all departments, and help run the store when the manager is out. Comes with strong benefits, DailyPay access, store discount, and lots of growth potential.
Care Center Concierge (Full Time, Mon–Fri 4pm–11:30pm)
- Employer: Vi at La Jolla Village
- Location: San Diego, CA (La Jolla Village)
- Type: Full-time (evening shift)
- Pay: $23.20–$24.50/hour
Welcome residents and guests, answer calls, and monitor community systems in a luxury senior living setting. Good for calm, organized communicators with strong customer service skills.
Store Manager, South San Diego
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: South San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)
Run a busy coffeehouse, lead and coach your team, and drive store performance. Comes with Starbucks’ well-known benefits, including health coverage, 401(k) with match, Bean Stock, and tuition help.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go)
- Employer: VONS
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Pick and pack online grocery orders, keep items organized for pickup, and stay moving around the store. Great if you like a fast pace and less time on a register.
Front End Team Member (Entry Level)
- Employer: VONS
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Be the friendly face at checkout—ring up orders, bag, grab carts, and keep the front end tidy. Open to 16+ (or 18+ depending on local rules); good starter job with weekly pay.
Assistant Manager I
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 11465 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92128
- Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time but role is ASM)
- Pay: $19.50–$20/hour
Help run daily store operations, supervise staff, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked. Hands-on role with lots of responsibility and room to grow into store leadership.
Sales Manager – Fashion Valley
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
Support a team of Retail Advisors, oversee inventory and POS, and lead daily huddles in a stylish eyewear store. Includes benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and free glasses.
Assistant Store Manager Experiences – House of Sport
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$83,600/year
Oversee cool in-store experiences like the rock wall, batting cages, and golf bays, plus events and community programming. Ideal if you love sports, events, and leading teams.
Assistant Store Manager – Fashion Valley
- Employer: Pandora
- Location: Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.85–$26.05/hour
Help lead a high-volume jewelry store, coach the sales team, and hit sales and KPI goals. Good mix of sales floor time, people leadership, and brand-focused customer service.
Merchandiser
- Employer: CJ Schwan's
- Location: San Diego, La Jolla, Carlsbad, Encinitas, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour + mileage
Stock and rotate frozen brands like Red Baron and Mrs. Smith’s in grocery stores, build displays, and keep shelves full. Great if you like driving between stores and working independently.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go)
- Employer: VONS
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Similar to the other In-Store Shopper role: pick, pack, and stage online orders, with lots of walking and lifting. Good for detail-oriented folks who like staying active.
Personal Banker – Central San Diego
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Multiple branches in Central San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$31/hour
Work in-branch helping customers with accounts, everyday banking, and basic credit needs while also handling teller transactions. Solid path if you want to move up in banking with strong benefits.
Sales Representative
- Employer: Cricket Wireless Authorized Dealer
- Location: San Ysidro / South San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $18/hour + commission & bonuses
Sell wireless plans and phones, help customers with issues, and do light local marketing. Bilingual Spanish/English is required, and strong commission potential if you like sales.
Seasonal Campus Stores Cashier / Sales Associate
- Employer: Aztec Shops (SDSU Campus Store)
- Location: San Diego, CA (SDSU)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $18/hour
Run the register, help students and staff, and assist with stocking at the SDSU Campus Store. Great short-term gig if you want flexible hours in a college environment.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—San Diego roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.