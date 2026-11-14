San Diego has a nice mix of hands-on building, facilities, and cleaning jobs right now—from high-tech facilities to flexible house cleaning work.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping spaces safe, clean, and running smoothly:

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Daylight Solutions

Leonardo DRS – Daylight Solutions Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, ~30% travel to Madison, WI)

(onsite, ~30% travel to Madison, WI) Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,121 – $166,255 per year

Lead facilities for advanced laser and semiconductor operations, including cleanrooms, HVAC, specialty gas systems, and critical utilities. This role is ideal if you have facilities leadership experience in photonics/semiconductor/aerospace, can get a DoD security clearance, and want a mix of hands-on work and project management with a 9/80 schedule and strong benefits.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Zion Medical Center, San Diego, CA

Type: Regular, Call-in/On-Call

Hours: Variable; any day, any shift (24/7 coverage)

Entry-level hospital cleaning role keeping patient rooms, restrooms, and common areas safe and spotless. Good fit if you can be on your feet, handle moderate to heavy lifting, and want to get into healthcare support work with a major medical employer.

Employer: Anchor Elite Cleaning Co.

Anchor Elite Cleaning Co. Location: San Diego County, CA

Type: Contract/Other (per-job)

Pay: $20 – $30 per hour (per-job pay, weekly)

Flexible residential cleaning work with weekly pay and company-provided clients—no need to find your own customers. Great if you have house-cleaning experience, your own car, and want bonuses (5-star reviews, speed/quality, reliability, upsells) plus a path to Lead Cleaner as the company grows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.