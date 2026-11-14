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💰 San Diego Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $150K+ Paths
San Diego’s finance scene is busy right now, from biotech startups to long‑standing CPA firms. If you’re in accounting or finance and ready for a move, these roles span hands‑on technical work to executive leadership.
Senior Director, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A)
- Employer: cAMPfield Therapeutics
- Location: San Diego, CA or Boston, MA (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Salary: $250,000–$270,000 base + bonus + equity
- Type: Full-time
Build the entire FP&A function for a clinical-stage biotech backed by $180M Series A. You’ll own budgeting, forecasting, runway, and scenario modeling, partner closely with the CFO and exec team, and have direct Board exposure.
Senior Audit Associate
- Employer: PKF San Diego, LLP
- Location: Mission Valley, San Diego, CA (hybrid after 90 days in-office)
- Salary: $90,000–$105,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead audits and reviews for private and public clients at a tight‑knit CPA firm recognized as a Best Place to Work. You’ll run engagements end‑to‑end, supervise staff, and enjoy solid benefits, bonuses, and firm‑sponsored events.
Senior Tax Manager (Partner Track)
- Employer: Faycroft Search (for a middle‑market CPA firm)
- Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Salary: $180,000–$210,000 base + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Step into a true partner-track role with a defined 5–7 year timeline and an existing book of real estate, multi‑state, and HNW clients. You’ll own client relationships from day one and grow a team as you move toward equity.
Encore Digital Controllership Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Diego, CA (travel up to ~50%)
- Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + potential annual incentive
- Type: Full-time
Re‑entering the workforce? Deloitte’s Encore Program helps experienced professionals return via a senior consulting role modernizing controllership and finance tech (SAP, Oracle, Workday, BlackLine, etc.) for major clients.
Tax Manager (Remote)
- Employer: Jobot (public accounting client)
- Location: Remote, based in San Diego area; quarterly travel to Sacramento
- Salary: $120,000–$175,000
- Type: Full-time
Fully remote Tax Manager role focused on complex pass‑through entities in construction and real estate. Comes with 5 weeks PTO, 4% 401(k) match, strong bonus and commission structure, and clear growth opportunities.
Chief Financial Officer
- Employer: Diocese of San Bernardino (serving the San Diego region)
- Location: San Bernardino, CA (commutable from greater SoCal)
- Salary: $145,000–$150,000 + executive benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead the full finance function for a large Catholic diocese, overseeing budgeting, reporting, investments, and risk in a mission‑driven setting. Ideal for an experienced Catholic finance leader seeking impact beyond the private sector.
Bilingual Tax Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a long‑standing SoCal CPA firm)
- Location: Hybrid or remote from San Diego or Woodland Hills, CA
- Salary: $150,000–$160,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Join a 70+ year public accounting firm with strong real estate and entertainment clients. If you’re a Spanish‑speaking CPA with public tax experience and interest in international tax, this offers real partnership potential and 4 weeks PTO.
Sr. Technical Accountant
- Employer: Palomar Holdings, Inc.
- Location: La Jolla, CA (hybrid) or remote
- Salary: $89,500–$132,500 + bonus + long‑term stock incentives
- Type: Full-time
Help a fast‑growing specialty insurer with complex US GAAP issues, M&A accounting, SEC filings, and SOX. Great fit if you have a CPA and public accounting background and want technical depth plus equity upside.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out to the recruiters or firms—they often have similar openings they can share.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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