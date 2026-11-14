San Diego’s finance scene is busy right now, from biotech startups to long‑standing CPA firms. If you’re in accounting or finance and ready for a move, these roles span hands‑on technical work to executive leadership.

Employer: cAMPfield Therapeutics

cAMPfield Therapeutics Location: San Diego, CA or Boston, MA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Salary: $250,000–$270,000 base + bonus + equity

Type: Full-time

Build the entire FP&A function for a clinical-stage biotech backed by $180M Series A. You’ll own budgeting, forecasting, runway, and scenario modeling, partner closely with the CFO and exec team, and have direct Board exposure.

Employer: PKF San Diego, LLP

Location: Mission Valley, San Diego, CA (hybrid after 90 days in-office)

Salary: $90,000–$105,000

Type: Full-time

Lead audits and reviews for private and public clients at a tight‑knit CPA firm recognized as a Best Place to Work. You’ll run engagements end‑to‑end, supervise staff, and enjoy solid benefits, bonuses, and firm‑sponsored events.

Employer: Faycroft Search (for a middle‑market CPA firm)

Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Salary: $180,000–$210,000 base + benefits

Type: Full-time

Step into a true partner-track role with a defined 5–7 year timeline and an existing book of real estate, multi‑state, and HNW clients. You’ll own client relationships from day one and grow a team as you move toward equity.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Diego, CA (travel up to ~50%)

Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + potential annual incentive

Type: Full-time

Re‑entering the workforce? Deloitte’s Encore Program helps experienced professionals return via a senior consulting role modernizing controllership and finance tech (SAP, Oracle, Workday, BlackLine, etc.) for major clients.

Employer: Jobot (public accounting client)

Location: Remote, based in San Diego area; quarterly travel to Sacramento

Salary: $120,000–$175,000

Type: Full-time

Fully remote Tax Manager role focused on complex pass‑through entities in construction and real estate. Comes with 5 weeks PTO, 4% 401(k) match, strong bonus and commission structure, and clear growth opportunities.

Employer: Diocese of San Bernardino (serving the San Diego region)

(serving the San Diego region) Location: San Bernardino, CA (commutable from greater SoCal)

Salary: $145,000–$150,000 + executive benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead the full finance function for a large Catholic diocese, overseeing budgeting, reporting, investments, and risk in a mission‑driven setting. Ideal for an experienced Catholic finance leader seeking impact beyond the private sector.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a long‑standing SoCal CPA firm)

Location: Hybrid or remote from San Diego or Woodland Hills, CA

Salary: $150,000–$160,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Join a 70+ year public accounting firm with strong real estate and entertainment clients. If you’re a Spanish‑speaking CPA with public tax experience and interest in international tax, this offers real partnership potential and 4 weeks PTO.

Employer: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Location: La Jolla, CA (hybrid) or remote

Salary: $89,500–$132,500 + bonus + long‑term stock incentives

Type: Full-time

Help a fast‑growing specialty insurer with complex US GAAP issues, M&A accounting, SEC filings, and SOX. Great fit if you have a CPA and public accounting background and want technical depth plus equity upside.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out to the recruiters or firms—they often have similar openings they can share.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.