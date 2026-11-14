San Diego neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to holiday decor and garden goodies. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Moving wardrobe boxes with metal hanging bar, plus several medium/large moving boxes

Condition: Not stated

Location: Bird Rock, La Jolla, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re packing up a closet or doing a big move. The hanging bar lets you move clothes on hangers.

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Item: Colorful fruit and veggie ornaments, glass and beaded

Details: Includes designs like watermelon, cherries, and more

Condition: Not stated

Location: La Jolla Colony, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun for a kitchen tree, decor bowl, or craft projects.

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Item: 4 mercury glass ornaments

Details:

2 large star-patterned balls (about 6–7" diameter )

(about ) 2 silver crescent moons

Condition: Not stated

Location: La Jolla Colony, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice set if you like vintage-style holiday decor.

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Item: IKEA HEMNES freestanding clothing wardrobe

Details:

Has clothing rack and cubbies

and Sliding doors

Dimensions: 44" wide × 78" tall × 22" deep

44" wide × 78" tall × 22" deep Back board is missing (you could add a thin board if you want)

(you could add a thin board if you want) Will be given away taken apart (must reassemble)

Condition: Not fully stated; note missing back board

Location: La Jolla Village, La Jolla, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for extra closet space if you’re okay with a little DIY.

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Item: National Tree Company 10 ft pre-lit Christmas tree

Details:

Purchased in 2022

White/multi light options

In good condition , just too big for current home

, just too big for current home Must pick up; make sure your ceiling is tall enough for 10 ft

Location: Westwood, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you have high ceilings and want a big holiday tree.

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Item: Mixed holiday decorations

Includes:

Santa figurine

Plush snowmen

Holiday basket

Note: Poster says, “Come and get some before it rains.”

Condition: Not stated

Location: Fairmount Park, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice starter set if you’re building up your holiday decor.

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Item: Eduarte 84" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise by Ebern Designs

Details:

Color: Light gray

Light gray Fabric: Linen blend

Linen blend Reversible chaise

Converts into a sleeper

Dimensions: 84" W × 54" D × 35" H

84" W × 54" D × 35" H Approx. weight: 200 lbs

Pickup info:

200 lbs Located on the 4th floor of an apartment building

of an apartment building Elevator access available

Pickup only; bring enough help and your own transportation

Condition: Not stated

Location: Marina, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for a guest room or small apartment if you can handle the heavy move.

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Item: Three Graco booster car seats

Details:

Color: Black and red

Black and red Includes cup holders

Condition: Not stated

Location: Carmel Valley NE Northwest, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you need extra boosters for carpools or grandparents’ cars. (Always confirm safety and expiration with the giver.)

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Item: Panasonic Inverter Microwave

Details:

Condition: Described as excellent

Described as Includes manual

Location: Vista Del Lago, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice upgrade if your current microwave is on its last legs.

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Item: Cat scratcher

Condition: Used – Fair

Pickup details:

Being left outside in the alleyway behind Origins Grocer

behind Origins Grocer Address: 2361 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104 (South Park area)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Easy grab if you’re nearby and your cat needs something to scratch besides the couch.

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Item: White foam shipping cooler

Details: Comes with ice packs included

Condition: Not stated

Location: Pomerado Rd, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Useful for shipping perishables or keeping food cold on a short trip.

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Item: Coach’s Handbook for youth soccer development

Condition: Not stated

Location: University City Southwest, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice resource if you’re coaching a kids’ team or helping out with a league.

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Item: Succulent cuttings

Details: Just pulled out of the ground; free to anyone who can use them

Condition: Fresh cuttings

Location: Encanto, San Diego, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for starting or filling in a drought-tolerant garden.

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Many of these free deals will go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head to the pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.