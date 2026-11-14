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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around San Diego Neighborhoods
San Diego neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to holiday decor and garden goodies. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Moving Boxes (2) with metal hanging bar
Item: Moving wardrobe boxes with metal hanging bar, plus several medium/large moving boxes
Condition: Not stated
Location: Bird Rock, La Jolla, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you’re packing up a closet or doing a big move. The hanging bar lets you move clothes on hangers.
Fruit and Vegetable Ornaments Set
Item: Colorful fruit and veggie ornaments, glass and beaded
Details: Includes designs like watermelon, cherries, and more
Condition: Not stated
Location: La Jolla Colony, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun for a kitchen tree, decor bowl, or craft projects.
Set of 4 Mercury Glass Ornaments
Item: 4 mercury glass ornaments
Details:
- 2 large star-patterned balls (about 6–7" diameter)
- 2 silver crescent moons
Condition: Not stated
Location: La Jolla Colony, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice set if you like vintage-style holiday decor.
Free IKEA HEMNES wardrobe
Item: IKEA HEMNES freestanding clothing wardrobe
Details:
- Has clothing rack and cubbies
- Sliding doors
- Dimensions: 44" wide × 78" tall × 22" deep
- Back board is missing (you could add a thin board if you want)
- Will be given away taken apart (must reassemble)
Condition: Not fully stated; note missing back board
Location: La Jolla Village, La Jolla, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for extra closet space if you’re okay with a little DIY.
10 foot artificial Christmas Tree with Lights
Item: National Tree Company 10 ft pre-lit Christmas tree
Details:
- Purchased in 2022
- White/multi light options
- In good condition, just too big for current home
- Must pick up; make sure your ceiling is tall enough for 10 ft
Location: Westwood, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you have high ceilings and want a big holiday tree.
Free Christmas Decorations
Item: Mixed holiday decorations
Includes:
- Santa figurine
- Plush snowmen
- Holiday basket
Note: Poster says, “Come and get some before it rains.”
Condition: Not stated
Location: Fairmount Park, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice starter set if you’re building up your holiday decor.
FREE Futon / Sleeper Sofa with Reversible Chaise – Light Gray
Item: Eduarte 84" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise by Ebern Designs
Details:
- Color: Light gray
- Fabric: Linen blend
- Reversible chaise
- Converts into a sleeper
- Dimensions: 84" W × 54" D × 35" H
- Approx. weight: 200 lbs
Pickup info:
- Located on the 4th floor of an apartment building
- Elevator access available
- Pickup only; bring enough help and your own transportation
Condition: Not stated
Location: Marina, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for a guest room or small apartment if you can handle the heavy move.
3 Graco Booster Car Seats
Item: Three Graco booster car seats
Details:
- Color: Black and red
- Includes cup holders
Condition: Not stated
Location: Carmel Valley NE Northwest, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you need extra boosters for carpools or grandparents’ cars. (Always confirm safety and expiration with the giver.)
Panasonic Inverter Microwave
Item: Panasonic Inverter Microwave
Details:
- Condition: Described as excellent
- Includes manual
Location: Vista Del Lago, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice upgrade if your current microwave is on its last legs.
Free cat scratcher
Item: Cat scratcher
Condition: Used – Fair
Pickup details:
- Being left outside in the alleyway behind Origins Grocer
- Address: 2361 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104 (South Park area)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Easy grab if you’re nearby and your cat needs something to scratch besides the couch.
Styrofoam Shipping Cooler
Item: White foam shipping cooler
Details: Comes with ice packs included
Condition: Not stated
Location: Pomerado Rd, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Useful for shipping perishables or keeping food cold on a short trip.
Coach’s handbook for youth soccer
Item: Coach’s Handbook for youth soccer development
Condition: Not stated
Location: University City Southwest, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice resource if you’re coaching a kids’ team or helping out with a league.
Succulent Cuttings
Item: Succulent cuttings
Details: Just pulled out of the ground; free to anyone who can use them
Condition: Fresh cuttings
Location: Encanto, San Diego, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for starting or filling in a drought-tolerant garden.
Many of these free deals will go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head to the pickup spot as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.