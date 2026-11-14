⚡ New public EV chargers now open at Paradise Hills Rec Center

The City of San Diego has opened its first new public electric vehicle charging site at Paradise Hills Recreation Center. This is the first of 50+ public locations that will be getting EV chargers, including most libraries and recreation centers across the city.

The site currently has four Level 2 chargers, owned and operated by EVerged, LLC under a 10-year revenue‑sharing agreement with the City (awarded in 2024). Over time, hundreds of chargers will be added at:

Libraries and recreation centers (first phase)

City employee parking lots

New City facilities

Public parking at police stations, office buildings and open spaces

The program supports the City’s Climate Action Plan and its 2030 goals by making EV charging more accessible, especially for people who can’t charge at home.