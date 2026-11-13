Autism Society San Diego is celebrating Malin Burnham’s 99th birthday and his lifelong focus on “Community Before Self,” while also marking its own 60th year of service to autistic people and their families in San Diego. The group highlights its work through water safety programs, Surf Camp, Camp I CAN, social recreation, support groups, and family events, and says it is committed to serving with the same spirit of servant leadership shown by Burnham.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Autism Society San Diego