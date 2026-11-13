On Nov. 14, the City of San Diego will give out free sandbags at five spots across the city. There will also be a larger event at the Neal Petties Mountain View Community Center, where City staff and community partners will help people get ready for heavy rain and possible flooding.

Each household can get up to 10 sandbags, while supplies last. At the event, residents can learn how to protect their homes and property and how to stay safe during storms. For the full list of sandbag locations, neighbors are asked to visit the City’s website link in the post.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Diego