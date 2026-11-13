A Day of Action in San Diego focused on teaching business owners about cryptocurrency ATM scams and how to follow a new law. The goal is to help stop these scams before they start and protect local consumers.

The event included help from the District Attorney, Serving Seniors, AARP San Diego, the San Diego Police Department Volunteer Patrol, and the Senior Affairs Advisory Board. They shared information so businesses can spot scam signs and keep older adults and other customers safe.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Diego Council District 1