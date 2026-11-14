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⚠️ Free sandbags in San Diego Nov. 14 for El Niño prep
⚠️ Free sandbags & storm prep help this Saturday in San Diego
With a wetter winter expected from El Niño, the City of San Diego and community partners are giving out free, pre-filled sandbags and sharing storm safety tips.
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) Limit: Up to 10 sandbags per household
Where (5 locations):
- Robb Athletic Field – Council District 2
- Encanto Recreation Center – Council District 4
- Neal Petties Mountain View Community Center – Council District 4
- Southcrest Recreation Center – Council District 8
- City Heights Recreation Center – Council District 9
At Neal Petties Mountain View Community Center, there will also be a larger preparedness event with City departments and partners sharing emergency preparedness info, education, and resources.
Residents, especially in flood‑prone areas, are urged to:
- Pick up sandbags if needed
- Clear debris from drains on their property
- Secure outdoor items
- Prepare emergency supplies and a family plan
- Sign up for emergency alerts
More info: sandiego.gov/ElNino
More Info: Mayor Gloria, City of San Diego and Community Part...
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