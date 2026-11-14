⚠️ Free sandbags & storm prep help this Saturday in San Diego

With a wetter winter expected from El Niño, the City of San Diego and community partners are giving out free, pre-filled sandbags and sharing storm safety tips.

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) Limit: Up to 10 sandbags per household

Where (5 locations):

Robb Athletic Field – Council District 2

– Council District 2 Encanto Recreation Center – Council District 4

– Council District 4 Neal Petties Mountain View Community Center – Council District 4

– Council District 4 Southcrest Recreation Center – Council District 8

– Council District 8 City Heights Recreation Center – Council District 9

At Neal Petties Mountain View Community Center, there will also be a larger preparedness event with City departments and partners sharing emergency preparedness info, education, and resources.

Residents, especially in flood‑prone areas, are urged to:

Pick up sandbags if needed

Clear debris from drains on their property

Secure outdoor items

Prepare emergency supplies and a family plan

Sign up for emergency alerts

More info: sandiego.gov/ElNino