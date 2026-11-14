San Diego has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these sweet faces and see who might be a match for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Primary color Blue (gray)

Primary color Weight: 10.6 lbs

10.6 lbs Adoption Fee: $115

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Karthik is a handsome blue (gray) boy with a sleek coat and a solid adult size, perfect if you’re past the tiny-kitten stage and ready for a settled companion. The team at San Diego Humane Society can tell you more about his personality and what kind of home he’d do best in.

👉 Meet Karthik and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $115

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Boo was brought to the shelter by his previous owner in October 2026. He’s a playful, energetic cat who enjoys chasing toys, interactive games, and enrichment activities. The staff is still getting to know him, and they’d be happy to introduce you so you can see if he’s a good fit for your family.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white with patches and a cute “mustache”

Mostly white with patches and a cute “mustache” Shelter: Smittens Rescue

Sarah Connor is a cuddly, playful kitten who loves to run around and play with her brother, Terminator. She does well with new cats and loves gentle children. Dogs are still unknown, as she hasn’t met any yet. She enjoys back scratches, cuddle time, play sessions, and mealtime, but she’s not a fan of being picked up. Her unique markings and bright eyes make her extra charming.

👉 Meet Sarah Connor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 2¾ months)

Kitten (about 2¾ months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Smittens Rescue

Bigeminy is an adorable, loving, purry kitten with a playful spirit. She enjoys chasing toys, playing with her siblings, and then curling up in cozy spots for a nap. Rescued in Santa Ana and now thriving with Smittens Rescue, she’s growing up indoors and learning how wonderful family life can be.

👉 Meet Bigeminy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 2¾ months)

Kitten (about 2¾ months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Smittens Rescue

Fibby is a lovable, playful, purry kitten who’s always ready for an adventure. He loves wand toys, climbing cat trees, and even turning cardboard boxes into exciting playgrounds. Rescued with his siblings and cared for by a veterinary professional foster, he’s been busy growing, learning, and enjoying indoor life.

👉 Meet Fibby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, reach out to San Diego Humane Society or Smittens Rescue through the links or phone numbers above, and consider submitting an adoption application or scheduling a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.