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🐱 Your Next Feline Friend Could Be in San Diego
San Diego has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these sweet faces and see who might be a match for you.
Karthik
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Primary color Blue (gray)
- Weight: 10.6 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $115
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
Karthik is a handsome blue (gray) boy with a sleek coat and a solid adult size, perfect if you’re past the tiny-kitten stage and ready for a settled companion. The team at San Diego Humane Society can tell you more about his personality and what kind of home he’d do best in.
👉 Meet Karthik and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $115
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
Boo was brought to the shelter by his previous owner in October 2026. He’s a playful, energetic cat who enjoys chasing toys, interactive games, and enrichment activities. The staff is still getting to know him, and they’d be happy to introduce you so you can see if he’s a good fit for your family.
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sarah Connor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white with patches and a cute “mustache”
- Shelter: Smittens Rescue
Sarah Connor is a cuddly, playful kitten who loves to run around and play with her brother, Terminator. She does well with new cats and loves gentle children. Dogs are still unknown, as she hasn’t met any yet. She enjoys back scratches, cuddle time, play sessions, and mealtime, but she’s not a fan of being picked up. Her unique markings and bright eyes make her extra charming.
👉 Meet Sarah Connor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bigeminy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (about 2¾ months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Smittens Rescue
Bigeminy is an adorable, loving, purry kitten with a playful spirit. She enjoys chasing toys, playing with her siblings, and then curling up in cozy spots for a nap. Rescued in Santa Ana and now thriving with Smittens Rescue, she’s growing up indoors and learning how wonderful family life can be.
👉 Meet Bigeminy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fibby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (about 2¾ months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Smittens Rescue
Fibby is a lovable, playful, purry kitten who’s always ready for an adventure. He loves wand toys, climbing cat trees, and even turning cardboard boxes into exciting playgrounds. Rescued with his siblings and cared for by a veterinary professional foster, he’s been busy growing, learning, and enjoying indoor life.
👉 Meet Fibby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, reach out to San Diego Humane Society or Smittens Rescue through the links or phone numbers above, and consider submitting an adoption application or scheduling a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.