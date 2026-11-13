The San Diego Public Library is offering a free online Grow with Google certificate program for careers in marketing, cybersecurity, project management, data analytics, and more. The program is self-paced, fully online, and most people finish in 3 to 6 months; it is open to San Diego County residents ages 13 and up who have an active San Diego Public Library card. Grow with Google is part of the library’s DiscoverU program, supported by Library Foundation SD and the Andrew Carnegie Foundation. More information: https://mySDPL.org/GrowWithGoogle

This content is adapted from materials provided by Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library