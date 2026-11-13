The Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station and Target are holding the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bearcat Toy Drive at Target in Rancho San Diego. The event will take place on Friday, December 4th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in front of the store.

Neighbors are asked to buy a new, unwrapped toy at the store and bring it to the Bearcat vehicle parked out front to help fill it with gifts for local families. People who come can also get free swag and crime prevention resources during the event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Diego County Sheriff's Office