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San Diego
📢 Mayor names 12 new members to San Diego boards and commissions
11 days ago
📢 New members named to San Diego boards and commissions
Mayor Todd Gloria has announced 12 new appointments and reappointments to several of the City of San Diego’s Boards and Commissions, following City Council approval.
New or renewed members include:
- Board of Library Commissioners: Rodolfo Lopez (District 8 seat, term through March 1, 2027) and Hadley Ajana (District 7 seat, term through March 1, 2028)
- Youth Commission: Arnav Dagar (District 1 seat, term through July 1, 2026)
- Community Forest Advisory Board: Michael Focken (District 6 seat, term through Dec. 31, 2028)
- Mobility Board: Leonardo Fewell (District 8 seat, term through Feb. 1, 2027)
- Board of Building Appeals and Advisors: Reagan Lawson (Fire Protection Engineer seat), John O’Malley (Architect seat), Matt Mangano (Structural Engineer seat), each for two-year terms
- Homelessness Revenue Account Citizens Oversight Committee: Lakeysha Sowunmi and Nick Gulino (General Member seats, terms through July 20, 2030)
- Community Reinvestment Advisory Review Committee: Joel Celestine (Representative of Large Business, term through June 30, 2030) and Peter Mayne Cline (At-Large seat, term through June 30, 2030).
San Diegans are encouraged to get involved by checking the City’s Boards and Commissions webpage for openings and application details.
More Info: Mayor Todd Gloria Announces New Appointments to Ci...
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