San Diego’s logistics scene is busy right now, from campus warehouses to federal medical centers. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping goods moving and organized.

Employer: Designer Molecules, Inc.

Designer Molecules, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA (in person)

(in person) Salary: $21.00 – $26.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

This role blends customer service, shipping, purchasing, and inventory for a chemical manufacturer. You’ll handle orders end-to-end, manage stock (including hazardous materials), and work closely with production while getting health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Aztec Shops (SDSU campus)

(SDSU campus) Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $18.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Great fit if you want campus vibes and flexible hours. You’ll scan incoming boxes, do data entry, prep returns, help with events, and move inventory (up to 50 lbs) in a busy basement receiving area.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: San Diego VA Medical Center, La Jolla Village Dr

Salary: $57,641 – $74,935 per year (GS-7)

Type: Full-time, permanent, federal

Lead the team that keeps medical supplies flowing for the VA hospital. You’ll supervise staff, manage inventory and expiration dates, oversee receiving and distribution, and work with clinical teams—ideal if you have prior supply/warehouse leadership experience and want federal benefits.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.