📅 Blood Drive at Vista Civic Center on Nov. 18

Next Wednesday, November 18, you can donate blood and help save lives at this month’s blood drive.

The San Diego Blood Bank will be set up in the Alta Vista parking lot at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Dr.

• Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• Where: Alta Vista parking lot, Vista Civic Center

• Bonus: Donors receive a Bill Walton Memorial Blood Drive tie-dye T-shirt (while supplies last).

You can walk in anytime during the event or schedule an appointment online (link provided in the original notice).