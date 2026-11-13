It will be a rainy week in San Diego. Neighbors are asked to get ready now to keep themselves and their families safe. People should turn on emergency alerts on their phones and drive carefully on wet roads.

Residents are also told to stock an emergency kit with food, water, flashlights, batteries, and first aid supplies. Homes should be prepared for possible power outages and flooding, and people should know their local evacuation routes before severe weather happens.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Diego County Sheriff's Office