San Diego’s biotech and research scene is buzzing right now, with strong demand from early‑stage startups to world‑class institutes. Here are a few standout science roles hiring in San Diego/La Jolla this week.

Employer: Debut Biotech (Teli Labs listing)

Debut Biotech (Teli Labs listing) Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, full-time)

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Type: Full-time

Work on cutting‑edge skincare ingredient discovery using molecular and cellular biology, 3D tissue models, and in‑vitro assays. Great fit if you’re strong in mammalian cell culture, assay development, and want to own experiments end‑to‑end in a fast‑paced biotech lab.

Employer: Scripps Research

Location: La Jolla, CA

Salary: $70,304 – $75,353 (NIH/CA guidelines)

(NIH/CA guidelines) Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral appointment (up to ~5 years)

Join the Yang Lab to study how tRNA synthetases link nutrient sensing to translational control in pancreatic β‑cells, with a focus on metabolism and diabetes. You’ll use mouse models, primary cells, and multi‑omics, and get access to top‑tier training and benefits at a leading biomedical institute.

Employer: Revvity (BioLegend)

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $100,000 – $133,500

Type: Full-time

Lead development of multiplex bead immunoassays (LEGENDplex panels) from feasibility through launch, collaborating with Manufacturing, QC, and Marketing. Ideal if you have a PhD plus 5+ years in immunoassay development and want a hands‑on role in a growing biotech with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and keep checking—San Diego labs are posting new roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.