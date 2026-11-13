San Diego’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, defense, and multi‑unit retail. Here are a few standout management roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, 9/80 schedule)

(onsite, 9/80 schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,300 – $193,900

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required; 10% travel

Lead complex program schedules for mission‑critical defense systems, working closely with engineering, operations, and finance. This role sits in the Scheduling Center of Excellence, with strong training, exposure to EVMS, and a clear path for career growth.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Diego, CA (office‑based consulting role)

(office‑based consulting role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,600 – $306,800

Application timeline: Recruiting through 03/01/2027

Manage large transformation programs for health plans, leading cross‑functional teams to modernize operations, redesign processes, and drive measurable value. Ideal if you have deep health plan or PBM experience and want to lead high‑impact, tech‑enabled change.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: South San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, multi‑unit retail leadership

Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on experience and location)

Oversee a portfolio of Starbucks stores, coaching store managers, driving P&L results, and shaping the customer experience across your district. Comes with a strong benefits package, 401(k) with match, stock programs, and education support (including tuition coverage through ASU Online).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.