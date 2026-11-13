undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 San Diego Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
San Diego’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, defense, and multi‑unit retail. Here are a few standout management roles worth a closer look.
Sr Principal Program Planning & Scheduling Analyst
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, 9/80 schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,300 – $193,900
- Clearance: Active DoD Secret required; 10% travel
Lead complex program schedules for mission‑critical defense systems, working closely with engineering, operations, and finance. This role sits in the Scheduling Center of Excellence, with strong training, exposure to EVMS, and a clear path for career growth.
Manager, Strategy, Growth & Transformation (Healthcare Payor)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Diego, CA (office‑based consulting role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,600 – $306,800
- Application timeline: Recruiting through 03/01/2027
Manage large transformation programs for health plans, leading cross‑functional teams to modernize operations, redesign processes, and drive measurable value. Ideal if you have deep health plan or PBM experience and want to lead high‑impact, tech‑enabled change.
District Manager, South San Diego
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: South San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, multi‑unit retail leadership
- Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on experience and location)
Oversee a portfolio of Starbucks stores, coaching store managers, driving P&L results, and shaping the customer experience across your district. Comes with a strong benefits package, 401(k) with match, stock programs, and education support (including tuition coverage through ASU Online).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.