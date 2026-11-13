San Diego’s tech and building scene is buzzing right now—especially for engineers and architects. If you’ve got chip, RF, civil, or healthcare design experience, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO)

Work on labs, pharma plants, and clean rooms from design through commissioning, with a big focus on OSHPD/HCAI and safety. Great fit if you know MEP systems, controlled environments, and construction coordination.

Employer: Voyager Technologies

Location: San Diego, CA (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$190,000 base (plus benefits & bonus eligibility)

Design high-speed PCBAs for space and national security gear like software-defined radios, cameras, and laser comms. Ideal if you have 7+ years PCB design, signal integrity chops, and can qualify for a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: RADAR

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000–$233,000 base (plus equity & benefits)

Lead RFID antenna design from simulation to anechoic chamber testing for large retail deployments. Best for folks with 10+ years antenna/RF experience, strong EM theory, and hands-on work with HFSS/CST/FEKO and VNAs.

Employer: ACL Digital

Location: San Diego, CA (also hiring in Santa Clara & Austin)

(also hiring in Santa Clara & Austin) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ASIC physical design and timing closure using tools like ICC2/Innovus, PrimeTime, Calibre, RedHawk, Voltus. Great if you have 2–6+ years experience and are strong with Tcl/Perl/Linux scripting.

Employer: Meta

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000–$209,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Contribute to low-power SoC and hardware accelerators for ML and networking. You’ll own µarchitecture, RTL, and IP/subsystem design, and work closely with verification and PD teams.

Employer: BKF Engineers

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$130,000

Design site development, grading, drainage, and utilities for residential, commercial, and public works projects. Perfect if you have 3+ years land development experience and are fluent in AutoCAD Civil 3D.

Employer: Qualcomm

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,800–$182,600

Work on low-power, high-performance SoCs, from architecture through implementation and verification. Good match if you have 2–3+ years ASIC design/verification and are comfortable with scripting and design tools.

Employer: Qualcomm

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,200–$240,200

Lead FEA-based mechanical simulation for advanced IC packages—warpage, solder reliability, CPI, and more. Best for senior folks with strong ANSYS (APDL/Workbench) skills and IC packaging experience.

Employer: HDR

Location: San Diego, CA / Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (LA & San Diego): $105,000–$157,000

Lead large healthcare projects and multi-discipline teams, including OSHPD/HCAI work. Great if you’re a Registered Architect with 10+ years experience and strong Revit and contract documents skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.