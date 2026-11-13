San Diego’s legal market is hot right now, especially for litigators and contracts pros. If you’re open to hybrid or remote work, there’s a lot here—from BigLaw risk roles to fully remote defense practices.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a PI/employment firm)

CyberCoders (for a PI/employment firm) Location: San Diego, CA | Type: CONTRACT

| CONTRACT Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support 100–150+ civil litigation files, draft pleadings and discovery, manage e‑discovery tools, and work closely with clients and attorneys. Comes with medical, dental, vision, FSA, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: CyberCoders (60+ year insurance defense firm)

(60+ year insurance defense firm) Location: San Diego, CA (or LA/OC) | Type: FULL-TIME

(or LA/OC) | FULL-TIME Salary: $120,000–$200,000+

Handle higher-end insurance defense (premises, commercial auto, products, construction defect, public entity) with hybrid or fully remote options depending on experience, 1900 billables, bonus potential, and standard benefits.

Employer: Affirm

Location: San Diego, CA (Remote-first, US-based) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary (CA range): $165,000–$225,000

Own and track state and global financial services licenses, filings, and reports (NMLS, MSB, money transmission, lending). Fully remote within the U.S., no-cost health coverage for you and dependents, equity, and monthly tech/wellness stipends.

Employer: Affirm

Location: San Diego, CA (Remote-first, US-based) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary (CA range): $185,000–$245,000

5+ years’ tech/fintech transactional experience to lead complex global commercial deals, build playbooks and templates, and partner with Sales, Product, and Security. Includes 100% subsidized medical, dental, vision, equity, and flexible time off.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid On-site) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary: $194,000–$292,000

Lead the contracts function for major government and commercial deals across San Diego and Richardson, TX. Oversee negotiation, compliance, and risk, with eligibility for security clearance, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and generous PTO/holidays.

Employer: Qualcomm

Location: San Diego, CA (On-site, 5 days/week or nearby office) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary: $129,300–$193,900

Draft and negotiate complex supplier agreements (foundry, manufacturing, test, assembly), drive CLM/AI contract tools, and lead process improvements. Includes bonus, RSU opportunities, and a competitive benefits package.

Employer: Clausen Miller P.C.

Location: San Diego, CA (CA-remote or hybrid) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary: $120,000–$175,000

Handle construction defect, commercial, general, and professional liability matters from discovery through trial prep. Fully remote or 3/2 hybrid in CA, with 401(k)/profit sharing, medical/dental/vision, and disability coverage.

Employer: Morrison Foerster (MoFo)

Location: San Diego, CA (also SF/NY) | Type: FULL-TIME

(also SF/NY) | FULL-TIME Salary (San Diego): $144,000–$202,000

J.D. role focused on conflicts of interest, waivers, ethical walls, and risk management for a global firm. Mix of research, drafting, training, and policy work, with strong benefits, wellness programs, and profit-sharing.

Employer: Jobot (for a national defense firm)

(for a national defense firm) Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid/Remote) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary: $145,000–$185,000

3+ years’ litigation experience to work on med mal, elder abuse, catastrophic injury and insurance defense cases. 1900 billables, hybrid/remote flexibility, bonus structure, 401(k) match, and strong training support.

Employer: Jobot (defense firm client)

(defense firm client) Location: San Diego, CA (Remote/Hybrid, out-of-state OK) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary: $140,000–$220,000

Manage a workers’ compensation defense caseload before the WCAB, with low billables, strong bonus structure, and the ability to work remote, including out of state/country. Includes health insurance options, PTO, and retirement plan.

(Note: Job #11 is a duplicate of this same role and is not listed separately.)

Employer: Jobot (defense firm client)

(defense firm client) Location: San Diego, CA (Work from anywhere in U.S.) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary: $150,000–$200,000

3+ years’ construction defect defense required, plus PI/insurance defense. Fully remote with 1800 billable hours, strong support staff, and ownership of complex CD and general liability cases.

Employer: Premier Business Support LLC / McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

Location: San Diego, CA (100% in-office) | Type: FULL-TIME

| FULL-TIME Salary: $19–$25/hour

Review title commitments, TSGs, and reports across multiple states, flag defects and liens, and support foreclosure/bankruptcy/title resolution work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and a structured 8–5 schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego legal roles at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.