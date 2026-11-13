San Diego’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like working around cars, buses, or high-tech EVs, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: San Diego, CA (Kearny Mesa – 7993 Balboa Ave 92111)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19/hour (about 40 hours/week)

Full-time role cleaning and prepping rental cars, trucks, and vans to high safety and cleanliness standards. Comes with a robust benefits package (PTO, health, dental, vision, 401k with match, employee discounts) and a steady weekly schedule.

Employer: Arti Limo / Epic Transportation

Arti Limo / Epic Transportation Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time (15–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $29.00 – $44.00/hour

Drive Class B buses for students, seniors, and private groups while keeping trips safe and fun. This one stands out for top-tier hourly pay, flexible shifts (mornings, evenings, weekends), and fast onboarding in about 3–7 days if you already have the right license.

Employer: Tesla

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $28.98 – $42.60/hour + cash & stock awards + benefits

Hands-on role working on Tesla vehicles, from basic service to advanced diagnostics, using company tools and training. Good fit if you like cutting-edge EV tech, want day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, stock purchase plan), and enjoy problem-solving on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.