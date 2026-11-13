San Diego’s security scene is busy right now, with options from hotels to condos to shelters. If you like helping people feel safe, there are several solid roles open across the city.

Employer: Overwatch Defense International (ODI 365)

Overwatch Defense International (ODI 365) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $25.00–$45.00 per hour (depending on experience and assignment)

(depending on experience and assignment) Roles include hotel, special event, commercial/residential, and patrol security, with a flexible schedule and room to move into armed, VIP, or supervisory work. Active-duty military can get discounted Guard Card training through ODI Academy.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 per hour

Overnight unarmed patrol at a shelter site, Sunday–Thursday nights, focused on safety plus supportive customer service for guests and staff. Includes access to benefits, paid training, and extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50 per hour

Weekend overnights at commercial properties, ideal if you want extra income with a lighter schedule. Includes patrols, report writing, and access to retirement plan and employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Afternoon-to-late shifts at a condo community, doing foot patrols, responding to resident concerns, and writing reports. Great if you have 6+ months of security experience and want steady, residential work.

Employer: Prosegur

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Active, on-your-feet role with lots of patrolling, stair-climbing, and outdoor work, supporting clients and the public. Requires a California Guard Card and is a fit if you like staying moving and working with people.

Employer: Hilton

Location: La Jolla, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Hotel security at a resort-style property, mixing guest service with safety patrols and incident response. Comes with strong travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and career growth in a big hospitality brand.

Employer: Vi at La Jolla Village

Location: San Diego, CA (La Jolla Village)

Type: On-call / Per Diem, evenings & weekends

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) On-call role in a luxury senior living community, focused on resident safety and quick response to medical or mechanical emergencies. Offers PTO, 401k with match, tuition help, and strong training, ideal if you want flexible hours plus good benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.