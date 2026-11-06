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San Diego
Words Alive seeks volunteers for family literacy
8 days ago
Words Alive is thanking volunteers in its Family Literacy Program who help children and their caregivers discover the joy of reading together in San Diego and is inviting more community members to volunteer. People who want to support local young readers can sign up to join the Family Literacy Program. More information: https://www.wordsalive.org
This content is adapted from materials provided by Words Alive
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