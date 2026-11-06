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San Diego

Words Alive seeks volunteers for family literacy

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBzaV_1GpyE2ik00

Words Alive is thanking volunteers in its Family Literacy Program who help children and their caregivers discover the joy of reading together in San Diego and is inviting more community members to volunteer. People who want to support local young readers can sign up to join the Family Literacy Program. More information: https://www.wordsalive.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Words Alive

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