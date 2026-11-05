Free family holiday event in Sherman Heights Dec. 13

Mid-City CAN and the Sherman Heights Community Center will host a free family holiday event, Oh What Fun en Sherman Heights, on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Sherman Heights Community Center (2258 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92102). Activities include an upcycling fashion workshop with Sew Loka, a clothing swap with I Love A Clean San Diego, lowriders and bikes on display, hands-on arts and crafts, holiday photos, and food for all ages. RSVPs are requested: More information and RSVP.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mid-City CAN (Community Advocacy Network)