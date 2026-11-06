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Solana Beach
‘The Cottage’ runs at North Coast Rep with ticket discount
8 days ago
North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach is staging “The Cottage,” a screwball farce about secrets, scandal, and tangled love lives, now running through December 6 at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Audience members can use code HIDDENSD10 for $10 off each ticket to Friday and Saturday evening performances.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hidden San Diego
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