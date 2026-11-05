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Mission Hills

Second Sunday Storytime at Library Shop Mission Hills

5 days ago
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Library Shop Mission Hills will host Second Sunday Storytime on Sunday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m. at 925 W. Washington St, featuring the picture book “The Lists” by Kyo Maclear and Júlia Sardà plus songs, play, and other making-friends books for kids of all ages. Children who attend receive a special pin with art from the book, and registration is encouraged but not required. More information: https://bit.ly/2ndsunday-nov8

This content is adapted from materials provided by Library Shop SD

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