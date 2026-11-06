💻 San Diego IT Roles with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay

San Diego’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of mix between defense, cloud, and data roles. If you’re in IT or software and open to your next move, these are some of the stronger local options this week.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies Location: San Diego, CA (HPCMP HITS-R contract)

(HPCMP HITS-R contract) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $160,000

Work on cutting-edge CEM algorithms and high-performance simulation software for Department of Defense workloads. Ideal if you have a graduate STEM degree, strong EM theory, C++/Python/Fortran, and can obtain at least a Secret clearance.

Employer: BKF Engineers

Location: San Diego, CA (California-based, some travel)

(California-based, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $141,000

Lead Power BI and Deltek Vantagepoint reporting for a long-established AEC firm. Good fit if you have 8+ years in data analysis, strong Vantagepoint + Power BI skills, and want a role that blends analytics, CRM data management, and cross-team training.

Employer: Kic Thermal Profiling

Location: Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA (on-site only)

(on-site only) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000

Great for tech-savvy product people who like hardware + software but don’t want to be pure engineers. You’ll turn customer feedback into requirements, run tests, and own documentation for electronics manufacturing tools.

Employer: EY

Location: San Diego, CA (one of multiple US locations)

(one of multiple US locations) Type: Full-time

Salary (Southern CA): $151,200 – $252,100

Lead enterprise SharePoint migrations to M365, modern intranets, and Power Platform solutions. Best for someone with 3+ years of SharePoint consulting, migration tooling experience, and solid M365/Power Platform governance skills.

Employer: Qualcomm Innovation Center, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,300 – $211,900

Deep Linux kernel role focused on CPU scheduling, DCVS, and power/performance on ARM and RISC-V platforms. Ideal if you have strong kernel experience, embedded systems background, and enjoy upstream open-source work.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: San Diego, CA (onsite/remote mix per contract)

(onsite/remote mix per contract) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900 – $198,000

Design and maintain Navy/DoD-aligned PKI and certificate infrastructure. You’ll need 5+ years in security with PKI focus, Secret clearance, DoD 8140 cert, and comfort with RMF/eMASS.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Diego, CA (consulting with travel)

(consulting with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Lead cloud and data engineering projects with heavy Databricks, Delta Lake, and multi-cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP). Good for senior data engineers who like client-facing work and managing distributed teams.

Employer: HavocAI

Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, relocation OK)

(onsite, relocation OK) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes equity + strong benefits)

Not listed (includes equity + strong benefits) Build and deploy mission-critical autonomy software for multi-domain systems (sea, air, land). Great if you’re a US citizen with 3+ years in C++/Python/Rust on Linux and want hands-on field deployments.

Employer: Coastal Payroll

Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid, Pacific Time)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bridge tech and client service by implementing retirement and workers’ comp integrations on the iSolved platform. Nice fit if you’re detail-oriented, like data + client training, and want a people-first local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—San Diego employers are hiring steadily in these areas.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.