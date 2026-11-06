🛒 San Diego Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Diego’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big-box stores to local specialty shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75 – $18.90 per hour

Help customers solve home improvement problems, mainly in the plumbing area, while working in a busy big-box store. This role comes with strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Goldn Bloom, Cannabis Dispensary

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Front-line role helping guests choose cannabis products and learn how to use them safely and legally. Great fit if you have bar/restaurant or hospitality experience and want a fast-paced, customer-focused job in the cannabis industry.

Employer: Unitis Contractor Supplies

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Mix of counter sales and warehouse work serving construction pros—ideal if you like staying active and talking with regular customers. Offers weekday open house hours (Tue–Fri, 10am–1pm) so you can walk in, meet the team, and see if it’s a fit.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have more than one opening or shift option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.