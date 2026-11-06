🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around San Diego Neighborhoods

San Diego neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to fitness gear and pet supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your home or lifestyle.

Item: Wicker sofa with twin and queen mattresses

Details:

Includes a wicker sofa and two mattresses (one queen , one twin )

and (one , one ) Described as in good condition

Queen mattress has a washable protector on it

has a on it Was used on a covered back porch as a lounge

as a lounge Top has been painted camo for extra waterproofing against mist and dew

for extra waterproofing against mist and dew Free, first come first get and already placed out in the driveway

Location: Bay Ho (Alcott), San Diego, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Used chin up bar

Details:

Basic chin up / pull-up bar

Marked as used

Great for simple home workouts

Location: Midtown, San Diego, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Large blue foil “30” balloons

Details:

Blue foil balloons in the shape of the number 30

in the shape of the number Already inflated

Blown up by breath , so they do not float

, so Fun for a 30th birthday or anniversary decoration

Location: Riviera Sail Bay, San Diego, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Opened 30 lb bag of dog food (Salmon & Brown Rice)

Details:

About 25+ lbs left in the bag

left in the bag Given by an out-of-town rescue

Poster’s dog can’t have salmon , so they’re giving it away

, so they’re giving it away Good option if your dog does well with salmon-based food

Location: South Park, San Diego, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: ProForm 16.0 NE elliptical machine

Details:

In good condition

Has multiple resistance levels and a digital display

and a Includes the mat that sits under the elliptical

that sits under the elliptical Very heavy – you’ll need a couple of strong adults and a truck or van to move it

– you’ll need and a to move it Offered free, as is

Location: North Bay Park, San Diego, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Women’s size S workout clothes

Details:

Bag of women’s workout clothes , size Small

, Poster will leave the bag outside once you message for pickup

once you message for pickup They are currently holding it for someone, but will post again if that person does not come

Location: Rolando Park (Missy Ct 92115), San Diego, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in San Diego tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster or head over for pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.