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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around San Diego Neighborhoods
San Diego neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to fitness gear and pet supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your home or lifestyle.
Wicker Trundle Twin and Queen Mattress Set
Item: Wicker sofa with twin and queen mattresses
Details:
- Includes a wicker sofa and two mattresses (one queen, one twin)
- Described as in good condition
- Queen mattress has a washable protector on it
- Was used on a covered back porch as a lounge
- Top has been painted camo for extra waterproofing against mist and dew
- Free, first come first get and already placed out in the driveway
Location: Bay Ho (Alcott), San Diego, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Chin Up Bar
Item: Used chin up bar
Details:
- Basic chin up / pull-up bar
- Marked as used
- Great for simple home workouts
Location: Midtown, San Diego, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Blue Number 30 Balloons
Item: Large blue foil “30” balloons
Details:
- Blue foil balloons in the shape of the number 30
- Already inflated
- Blown up by breath, so they do not float
- Fun for a 30th birthday or anniversary decoration
Location: Riviera Sail Bay, San Diego, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Dog Food - Salmon & Brown Rice
Item: Opened 30 lb bag of dog food (Salmon & Brown Rice)
Details:
- About 25+ lbs left in the bag
- Given by an out-of-town rescue
- Poster’s dog can’t have salmon, so they’re giving it away
- Good option if your dog does well with salmon-based food
Location: South Park, San Diego, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
ProForm Elliptical Machine
Item: ProForm 16.0 NE elliptical machine
Details:
- In good condition
- Has multiple resistance levels and a digital display
- Includes the mat that sits under the elliptical
- Very heavy – you’ll need a couple of strong adults and a truck or van to move it
- Offered free, as is
Location: North Bay Park, San Diego, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Women’s Workout Clothes (Size S)
Item: Women’s size S workout clothes
Details:
- Bag of women’s workout clothes, size Small
- Poster will leave the bag outside once you message for pickup
- They are currently holding it for someone, but will post again if that person does not come
Location: Rolando Park (Missy Ct 92115), San Diego, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in San Diego tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster or head over for pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.