📅 Harding field trip to UCSD on 11/5/2026

📅 Harding Elementary field trip for Aranda & Caloca classes

Students in Mrs. Aranda and Mrs. Caloca’s classes at Harding have a field trip planned to UCSD on 11/5/2026.

If your child is in one of these classes, watch for permission slips and any instructions from the school.

For details about times, transportation, costs, or chaperoning, please contact Harding Elementary School directly.